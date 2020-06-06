Eric Blackmon feels the chill of intimidation whenever he passes a Confederate memorial, or sees a replica of the stars and bars waving in the air.

“It symbolizes those negative attitudes,” he said. “It’s intimidating.”

While he doesn’t want the monuments to be within public view, or city parks, Blackmon also said he doesn’t want the symbols to disappear completely.

“I feel like it does need to be in a museum,” he said. “I don’t want the history to be erased. We already don’t have a complete and accurate history that is taught in school.”

Blackmon joined a group of like-minded Mobilians on Saturday in a march and protest, aimed at removing certain Confederate symbols from the city. The march, from Ryan Park to Mardi Gras park downtown, was planned before the city took down a statue honoring Admiral Raphael Semmes at the corner of Government and Royal streets on Friday morning.

The group, which included Dantjuan Miller, had a list of demands from the city. The demands included renaming the Interstate 10 George Wallace Tunnel, move all Confederate monuments to museums, reduce the Mobile Police Department budget and spend the money in black communities; and update American history courses to reflect a more diverse understanding of the past.

The organizers also asked for a citizens review board of the MPD, but that already exists. The Mobile City Council’s citizen police review council will be reformed after a previous interaction failed to drum up enough community support, Councilman Fred Richardson said during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Miller told supporters he doesn’t want the Semmes statue only removed temporarily. He said the group would continue to protest until it was taken down permanently.

“We will continue to do this every day,” he said. “Where is Sandy Stimpson? I hope he is watching or listening. Leave that monument down.”

City officials remained tight-lipped on the future of the statue on Saturday, only saying that more information would be released at a later date. However, it appears the city could only legally remove the statue and avoid a $25,000 fine from Attorney General Steve Marshall if they did so temporarily.

In a document obtained by Lagniappe, City Attorney Ricardo Woods wrote that a provision in a 2017 law meant to protect Confederate monuments, allows for statues to be removed temporarily for the “protection, preservation, care, repair, or restoration” of monuments.

Woods then referenced Saturday’s march and Tuesday’s case of vandalism as reasons why the city could legally take the statue down.

“It will undoubtedly be difficult for the city to protect and preserve the statue from further vandalism and irreparable damage in its current location without creating unacceptable risks of civil unrest, violence and injury to both people and property,” Woods wrote. “As a result, temporarily relocating the statue is a proper and appropriate measure and means to protect and preserve it in that vein.”

While the city has cited the legality of taking the statue down temporarily, there’s been no indication that’s what it actually plans to do. Unlike a similar situation in Birmingham earlier this week regarding the removal of Confederate monument in Linn Park, the Semmes statue’s relocation hasn’t prompted a firm response from Marshall either.

When the statue in Birmingham was removed Monday evening, Marshall filed a lawsuit against the city within a matter of hours. Currently, there seems to be some confusion about how his office will address the situation in Mobile.

“There have been conflicting reports concerning the circumstances surrounding the removal of the historic Admiral Semmes statue from downtown Mobile. The Attorney General is presently gathering more facts to make a determination of whether the law has been violated,” Marshall’s office told Lagniappe in a statement Saturday. “If the Attorney General finds that a violation of the law has occurred, he will take appropriate steps to enforce it.”