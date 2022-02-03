Despite Mobile’s overall crime actually decreasing, the public doesn’t see it that way, according to a 2020-21 Mobile Police Department survey.

When polled, more than 70 percent of residents said they believed crime increased over the past year, with 49 percent believing it “increased a lot.”

The information comes from a Citizen Satisfaction Survey for 2020-21 shared with Lagniappe on Thursday.

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

The study was commissioned by MPD and published Oct. 6, 2021. The results were published just days after Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine took the reins of the MPD on Oct. 1.

In previous interviews Prine has said improving the public’s perception of crime is a priority for him. He told Lagniappe in December that despite Mobile tracking one of the deadliest years on record with 51 homicides, according to police data, overall crime is actually down.

Lagniappe has submitted questions to Prine and is awaiting comment.

The results also come despite significant funding boosts over the past five years. Mobile’s FY 2022 budget went into effect on Oct. 1 with nearly a $5 million increase for the city police department, making it a $63.6 million operation. Between FY2018 and FY2021, the department’s budget increased 17 percent, or about $8.5 million.

About 8 percent of those polled believe crime decreased, with just 1.3 percent saying it “decreased a lot.” About 18 percent say crime levels remained steady and 4 percent said they don’t know.

The study provides information for the agency to better understand the community and their role in it and was curated from 157 responses to a 26-question online form published on the police department’s website. The survey allowed citizens to answer questions and provide detailed explanations.

MPD also released survey results from 2016-17, but due to differences in how the two studies were executed it is difficult to get direct comparisons for how perception has changed, mostly due to the 2020-2021 study including “neutral” as a fifth possibility for an answer as well as adding new or different questions.

Crime results 2021

The 2020-21 study showed 70 percent of respondents felt safe or very safe walking in their neighborhood during the day. The remaining 30 percent said they felt neutral, unsafe and very unsafe. In 2017-18, the survey showed 76% answering “very safe” or “somewhat safe.”

Walking at night made safety perceptions virtually inverse, with 27 percent of respondents saying they felt safe and 63 percent felt neutral to very unsafe.

For how safe respondents felt living in their neighborhood, 64 percent said safe to very safe, 20 said neutral and 16 percent said unsafe to very unsafe.

The survey showed 43 percent of those polled felt safe while shopping in the city. About 27 percent said they were neutral and nearly 30 percent said they felt unsafe or very unsafe.

The wide majority (63 percent) of those polled said visiting downtown Mobile day or night is a safe experience, with 16 percent saying they felt very safe and 46.5 percent saying they felt safe. Neutral sentiment made up for 24 percent of respondents, and 13 percent said they felt unsafe and very unsafe.

Police Conduct

Respondents were asked about interactions with MPD officers in that last year and how they would rate their courtesy and demeanor. Forty-four percent of respondents said officers were unsafe, with 37 percent saying “very unsafe.” There were 10 percent who felt neutral and 46 percent said they thought officers were safe or very safe.

Nearly half of the respondents said they were satisfied or very satisfied with their interactions. Twenty-six percent said they had no contact, 11 percent were neutral and 14 percent were unsatisfied. More than 66 percent of respondents believe MPD officers’ competence is exceptional or satisfactory.

On a scale from one to 5, 31 percent of respondents answered five; 28 percent, four; 20 percent, three; 12 percent, two; and 8 percent, one.

The community’s overall rating for MPD’s visibility in communities was a C plus. Their overall community grade for responsiveness was a B.

Of those polled, 68 percent were female and 30 percent were male. Two percent preferred not to answer. More than 88 percent of respondents were White, 7 percent were Black, two percent were Hispanic, 1 percent were Native American and 1 percent were Asian.

Age Demographic showed 27 percent were 65 and older, 22 percent were 55-64, 20 percent were 45-54, 21 percent were 35-44, 10 percent were 25-34 and 1% were 18-24.

Precinct 2 had the highest participation with 50 individuals polled. Precinct 1 had 37 polled, Precinct 3 had 13, Precinct 4 had 48 and the Central Precinct had 5.