The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has scheduled a public hearing for a proposal by the privately owned Baldwin County Sewer Service (BCSS) to expand the capacity of its Fort Morgan Wastewater Treatment Plant. As Lagniappe previously reported, the proposal has drawn the opposition of dozens of residents around Little Lagoon in Gulf Shores, which is subject to occasional algae and bacteria blooms as the result of excess nutrients.

After 95 letters were submitted in response to the public comment period, ADEM determined a public hearing would be necessary. In a public notice issued today, the agency advised the hearing will be held Thursday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Eric H. Meyer Civic Center located at 1930 W. 2nd St, Gulf Shores. Separately, ADEM representatives will be available for two hours prior to the hearing — in another location — “to answer questions and provide details regarding the Baldwin County Sewer Services’ proposed permit modification.”

This “public availability session” will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. in the Gulf Shores Activity Center located at 260 Clubhouse Drive, Gulf Shores, AL 36542.

In addition to the hearing and availability session, today’s notice also extended the public comment period for the proposal until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 20.. Copies of the draft permit, conditions, limitations and a fact sheet as applicable describing the methodology for setting the limitations and conditions and other related documents are available for public inspection electronically via http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/notices/apr22/4fort.html.

According to the notice, “the purpose of the public hearing will be for interested parties to make oral and written comments into the public hearing record. Those wishing to make oral comments at the public hearing are also encouraged to submit those comments in writing. All comments must address the conditions of the proposed modification to the existing permit; the Department’s adherence to the applicable environmental laws, rules, and regulations in development of the modification to the existing permit; or issues that have an impact on the applicant’s ability to meet applicable environmental laws, rules, and regulations to affect the final permit decision. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable to the modification to the existing permit.”

BCSS has applied to increase the capacity of the Fort Morgan plant from 1.2 million gallons per day to 2 million gallons per day. The Fort Morgan treatment plant is the southernmost of five plants operated by BCSS and if the application is approved, it will be the largest. It uses a chlorine treatment method, then deposits treated wastewater into percolation ponds on the property, where it is “injected” (percolates) into the groundwater.

In addition to concerns about water quality impacts on Little Lagoon, residents are also interested in alternatives, and who will be responsible for ongoing testing and enforcement of permit restrictions. Currently, the lagoon is the subject of a hydrological study being completed by Dr. Alex Beebee at the University of South Alabama, who has analyzed stable isotopes to discriminate between natural, fertilizer and wastewater sources of nutrients in the lagoon. According to a letter to ADEM from the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program, the results of Beebee’s study are expected this month.

