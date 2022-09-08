Those interested in providing thoughts to the city of Mobile on the future master plan of the Brookley by the Bay property will get their chance at an upcoming workshop.

The event is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Harmon-Thomas Community Center at 1611 Belfast Street. Those interested in attending the workshop can pre-register by clicking here.

The initial workshop will focus on “goal setting” and “big picture visioning” as the project team begins developing designs for the park, according to a city statement.

The master planning process will take place over the next six months, according to the statement.