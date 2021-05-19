Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste wants Mobile residents to feel comfortable filing a complaint if they’ve had a bad experience with a police officer. By fully outlining the process for the Police Citizens Community Relations Advisory Council, he hopes residents will feel more comfortable coming forward.

“People always say they don’t know what the process happens to be,” Battiste said. “So what we want to do is be clear and concise in making sure that people know the means for which they could file a complaint.”

According s to the PowerPoint presentation created for this purpose, some complaints are legitimate and some are not. A proper complaint must be an allegation of misconduct on the part of an officer or an “expression of dissatisfaction with policy, procedure, practice, philosophy, service level or legal standard of the Mobile Police Department (MPD).”

For example, a resident cannot file a complaint about the validity of a traffic citation, but they can file a complaint about an officer’s behavior while issuing a citation or their use of force, Battiste said.

To file a complaint, a resident can call or visit any precinct or the MPD headquarters.

“As soon as we get our public affairs manager back in place, they can even do it online,” Battiste said.

When filing a complaint, residents should include, at a minimum, the reason for the complaint as well as the date, time and location of the incident. Identifying other witnesses is also valuable for the investigation as they try to corroborate stories.

Battiste said a problem with many complaints made to the department is they often don’t provide enough information — like the complainant’s phone number or names of any witnesses — which often leads to cases being labeled unfounded since a thorough investigation is not possible.

“If we get to a point that we’ve exhausted all of our potential leads and the complainant can’t provide us any additional evidence that would support us moving forward, we will probably, most likely, close the complaint as an unfounded complaint,” Battiste said.

Classifying a complaint as unfounded is not the department claiming the offense never happened, but rather that a conclusion could never be reached as to whether it happened or not. Battiste hopes individuals will include more detail in their complaints and not submit them anonymously so investigators can reach a solid conclusion.

“I tell my officers a complaint without a complainant is nothing,” he said. “It’s not even worth the paper it’s written on. If the individual who says that they were harmed or their rights were violated is not willing to step forward and give even just the basic elements of what occurred, you’re really kind of like a needle in a haystack, trying to search for something that may or may not have happened.”

Individuals, especially minors, can have complaints made on their behalf by someone else, like a parent, pastor or community activist, Battiste said. In these instances, the outcome of the investigation would be relayed to that person instead of the individual who would normally make the complaint.

After a complaint is made, it is first filed in a central database within MPD’s Internal Affairs department.

“Let’s say, hypothetically, someone’s filed a complaint about an officer in the first precinct and someone files a complaint about an officer in the fifth precinct, and it’s the same officer,” Battiste said. “Allowing all of the complaints to go through Internal Affairs allows us to see, in many cases, that the same officer, whether it be on the north side of town or the south side of town, is having complaints lodged against him or her.”

The complaint then goes to the chief of police, who determines whether the complaint can be investigated at the precinct or with Internal Affairs, depending on the severity of the complaint.

”Some complaints are egregious enough that the chief may say, ‘I don’t want the precinct to investigate this; I want Internal Affairs to investigate this,’” Battiste said.

For simpler issues of officer behavior, the chief would most likely let the precinct manage the investigation, he said. For serious issues that could lead to criminal charges, though, it would most likely be managed by Internal Affairs, since they report directly to the chief.

Once a complaint has been assigned to an investigator, they have 20 calendar days to complete the investigation then forward the result, through the chain of command, to the chief. Each supervisor in that chain of command would review the investigation and its conclusion.

After the chief approves of the investigation, it will return to Internal Affairs, then the complainant will be notified of the results of the investigation. A permanent record of every citizen’s complaint is preserved by Internal Affairs.

Battiste said it’s important residents trust the investigations performed by MPD, so they will feel confident reporting mistreatment, even if it did not recently occur. Some individuals have reported complaints months after the alleged incidents.

“If they make it, we will do everything within our power to try to at least investigate it,” he said.

One tool that has made investigating claims easier, especially ones that were not recent or had few to no witnesses, has been body cameras, which every officer is required to activate during calls. Details like the date, time and location of incidents help investigators find the footage necessary to corroborate or undermine personal accounts. Officers who do not activate their body cameras can face disciplinary action.

“If the officer has been on 100 calls and one time he didn’t activate his camera or he failed to activate his camera, we’re not going to fire an officer for that, you know, unless he beat the guy up and put him in the hospital,” Battiste said. “What we would do is we would take the appropriate disciplinary action, which ranges anywhere from a verbal warning all the way up to termination. We take the appropriate steps and measures to address the behavior based off of the egregiousness of the behavior.”