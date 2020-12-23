Band: Vomit Spots, Criminal Class U.S.A.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at 9 p.m.

Venue: Alabama Music Box, 12 S. Conception St., alabamamusicbox.com

Tickets: $10 through the venue’s website

Even though the current state of affairs threatens to ruin many local holiday traditions, one Christmas tradition cannot be stopped. Azalea City punk legends Vomit Spots will once again transport a live audience to the local underground scene of the past. In 1985, Spring Hill College boasted WTOH, which was one of the area’s only college-run radio stations. The members of the Vomit Spots united within the walls of this beloved station.

Together, they crafted a chaotic punk sound that thrived through its raw arrangements and humorous lyrics. Songs such as “Axl Rose,” “Dude, I Didn’t Know” and “Nina Haagen-Dazs” echoed through classic underground venues such as the Four Strong Winds Coffee House and Vincent Van Go-Go’s, while uniting the band’s dedicated following. As the band toured throughout the nation, Vomit Spots opened for iconic ’90s bands ranging from L7 to Helmet. Time has not sullied this band’s live show. Vomit Spots’ music and stage presence resonate with Gen X’s attitude and punk rock fury that is only kindled further by these annual reunion shows.

Another popular band from Mobile’s punk rock past will be opening for Vomit Spots. Criminal Class U.S.A. will unite for an adrenalized set that should establish the evening’s vibe.

This punk rock collective harnessed the fury of bands such as Rancid and Against Me! to create an underground sound steeped in socio-political commentary.

Criminal Class U.S.A. took their Azalea City punk sound to the masses with extensive touring around the globe. According to Facebook, Criminal Class U.S.A. fans just might get to sample a new track from this legendary punk outfit.