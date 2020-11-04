Band: John Lisi & Delta Funk

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.

Venue: The Peoples Room of Mobile, 78 St. Francis St., thepeoplesroommobile.com

Tickets: $20 by calling 251-367-4599

The Peoples Room of Mobile’s listening room environment and dedicated patronage tends to attract a versatile lineup of artists. Some of these artists have not been heard in the Azalea City in a long time, such as John Lisi & Delta Funk. Years ago, this blues guitarist made regular visits to Mobile. His show at The Peoples Room of Mobile will be a chance for him to reunite with dedicated local fans and introduce his music to new listeners.

Lisi brings his blues style straight from the streets of New Orleans. His sound mixes a number of Big Easy influences. Lisi has always funked-up his blues with danceable grooves and bright horns. This aural foundation provides the perfect habitat for his blazing work on the guitar. Five years have passed since his last release, “Shut the Front Door.” With this in mind, his audience at The Peoples Room of Mobile might get a taste of new material from this prolific bluesman.