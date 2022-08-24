The heat index was 110 degrees last week. I was cutting grass with a push mower. School is back in session. Football is already here for the high schools and pre-season NFL, and college is coming up this weekend. It’s hotter than an engine hanging on the gates of Hell, but I’m already in the mood for fall.

It’ll be hot until late October, anyways, so why fight it? We should have real root vegetables soon, drum majors leading the pack, an uptick in chicken wing and beer sales and, most importantly to me, soup makes its return.

That’s right, those who don’t sell soup in the summer tend to get on the bandwagon in the fall. Annually, I bemoan the fact that many soups disappear when the white pants come out of the closets and then reappear after Labor Day. Foolishness, I say. We have such a short cold spell in the Port City that those who wait on “soup weather” are missing the boat.

Sure, we can get gumbo year round. Café 219 always offers at least a tomato or loaded potato. Royal Scam has a soup of the day. Everyone else should get on board. Chili, chicken noodle, Italian wedding, albondigas, cream of anything, clam chowder (red and white), beef stew, crab bisque, turtle — I want it all. I want it now!

Today, I am not here to talk about soup. I’m here to talk about stock. Stock is the foundation for soup. Yes, there is a difference between stock and its cousin broth, the first of which is made from cooking bones in water, the latter comes from cooking the meat. Let’s not argue about this. There isn’t much difference between the two if you’re buying the carton at the grocery store. When you make it at home, you can tell the difference.

Both are usually strained through a mesh sieve, removing all of the bits and pieces, but the bones of the stock create a thicker liquid due to the gelatin released in the cooking process. A lot of times I make a broth/stock by gently boiling a whole chicken and skimming the fat during and at the end of cooking. I still just call it stock.

I’m making a clear(ish) white stock as we speak. This is coming from chicken bones, raw, with a little meat intact. It’s starting in a tall, slender stock pot with a generous amount of salt and poultry seasoning. I’m basically using bones pulled from some leg quarters and some extra thighs. I’ve discarded as much skin and fat as possible, and I start cold. Added to this are a couple of carrots, celery stalks and onions, coarsely chopped. If they aren’t too filthy, I’m not ashamed to include the skins. I just give them a good rinse. Sometimes I add garlic, others garlic powder, but always a little salt and pepper.

The size of my pot allows for more, but I generally use 4 or 5 quarts of cold water. I want a little breathing room at the top. Once it comes to a boil over high heat, I drop it down to low and partially cover it with a lid. This keeps the pot hot without having the burner up too high. You can get a lot out of this in about two hours, but four hours of a good simmer is best.

Others may advise you to not add the vegetables all at once, instead sautéing the mirepoix in butter, fat or oil, adding it to the pot after the boil. There’s nothing wrong with this, but the vegetables will be more finely chopped and cleaned, cooking down to nothing by the end of an hour. I find it a little unnecessary. Maybe my palate isn’t as refined as yours, but I’ve never been at a dinner party and turned to my wife to say, “This chicken noodle could have benefitted from a sautéed mirepoix. Let’s get out of here.”

Darker stock, also known as brown stock, comes from the bones being browned in oil either on the stovetop or roasted in the oven. Certainly, this changes a chicken stock drastically, best when using leftover carcasses, but it really shines with beef. Ribs and T-bones make excellent brown stock. You could add a little wine at the beginning; otherwise, the depth really comes from the toasty bones.

Let it be known that any of the meat will be rendered useless after this much cooking. Remnants left on the bone will certainly flavor the stock, but will have little to no flavor of their own once simmered for a few hours. The aforementioned whole chicken I boil for gumbo and such is pulled as soon as it’s cooked to temp, and once I pull the meat, the bones are back in the pot.

Seafood stock at this house is usually made from leftover shrimp shells. If I have whole fish, I’m inclined to use the bones for a pan sauce. Heads and shells from Gulf shrimp make a mighty fine stock, and I do not use a mirepoix. It’s just heads, shells, a couple of bay leaves and a dash or two of Old Bay seasoning. The best part of this is that it’s ready in a half hour or so.

This is for my seafood gumbo, bisques and chowders.

All of these need to make their way through the sieve. Toss the veggies, meat and bones. If you’d like a thicker stock, return to the pot and simmer uncovered until reduced by a third. Please don’t refrigerate or freeze any of these stocks until they have cooled. In the fridge, you will get up to three days out of them. Frozen will get you a few months.

You tell me what you think of these versus the canned or carton stock. Stock isn’t just for soup. It’s used in many sauces, but if I’m coming over I am hoping for soup. I don’t care how hot it is.