Jerry Glanville knows coaching; he’s been doing it most of his life — when he wasn’t racing cars or serving as a sportscaster or leaving tickets at will call for Elvis, which usually happened when he was coaching.

The 80-year-old former head coach of the Houston Oilers (1985-89) and Atlanta Falcons (1990-93) is headed back to Mobile — he visited many times for the Senior Bowl, serving as a coach three times — to coach the Alabama Airborne, the local entry in the new Major League Football league. He has raced cars in a couple of NASCAR circuits and has also been a car owner. He previously served as a studio analyst for “The NFL Today,” “The NFL on CBS” and HBO’s “Inside the NFL.” He was an assistant college coach at Western Kentucky and Georgia Tech; he was a head coach at Hawaii and Portland State; he has coached in The Spring League and the XFL; and he has held several assistant coaching jobs in the NFL.

In a telephone interview with Lagniappe, Glanville said he still loves coaching and trying to create opportunities for those who also share a passion for the game, and he’s looking forward to returning to Mobile.

Q: What drew your interest to Major League Football?

A: I’ve been fortunate. I’ve been in every pro league they’ve had — I’ve been there. And the fun of it is getting to help a kid get a chance to play in the NFL. Last year I was in Indianapolis in The Spring League and I had three players sign with the Chargers. One guy now has a multimillion-dollar contract for three years and he played for me for nothing. We average, since I’ve been doing this, about 11 people getting a chance to try out for the NFL. Of course, they all don’t make it, but there’s nothing like getting a second chance.

Q: What will the Major League Football rosters look like?

A: We’ve got players now. I’ve got coaches who have been with me at a lot of jobs and last year one of my coaches said, “Jerry, everywhere we’ve been — we’ve been in Canada and the NFL — these may be the best linebackers we’ve had.” We have players. I found out I’m a lot better coach when I have better players. I think [Nick] Saban found that out. I’m watching Saban and I noticed he’s got about five No. 1s [NFL first-round picks] every year, and you can’t beat that. Only place that’s better than him now is Georgia.

Q: What is the fun for you in continuing to coach?

A: Teachers teach and coaches coach. If you told me I couldn’t coach anymore I’d have to take a train to Memphis.

Q: How different is the game from when you first started?

A: The key is being current. I’m the most current guy in football. I have kept up with current happenings before they started doing it. Everything you do is always evolving and changing with what’s going on. You have to remain very, very current to have any success. If you asked me what all has changed, it would be a full-hour phone call and we wouldn’t be able to finish it. That’s how this game is. It’s always evolving and it’s always changing. … You ought to be able to plan to do what’s happening today. And let me tell you about the players. History with today’s players is something that happened 15 minutes ago. They’re not interested in what happened 15 years ago. I never once tell them about any team I once coached; what’s happening today is what’s important. What we’re going to get taught today is what’s going to make us better. I can’t tell you how much I enjoy it.

Q: What do you want to see from these first few Major League Football games in August prior to the league starting in earnest in April?

A: I think the people that come to the game … Let me tell you about Mobile, Alabama; they know the difference between real football and fake football. Mobile, Alabama, knows football. Let’s face it. When they get a glimpse of what we’re doing, they’ll be attracted [to it], and then they’ll follow a guy [going forward]. … It’s fun to follow them when they get a chance. We’re not the end of your career; we hope we’re helping your career. I’ve told everybody, if I have to start with a whole new roster next year, I’m thrilled to death. I want to go get 70 new kids next year, because everybody’s got a shot. By the way, our players try so hard. Our players spill their guts. Our players are there for one reason — and I hope you put this in the paper — they love football. You don’t do what we’re doing if you like football. You only do what we’re doing if you love ball. They love ball and they run and they chase and they do all those things.

Q: I imagine you spent some time in Mobile at the Senior Bowl in the past. What are your memories of Mobile and what do you hope your time here is like?

A: It’s funny, we used to practice next to these schools [during Senior Bowl Week] and I’d be over there watching practice and when they let the kids out of school they would line up with these souvenir cards and Alabama was the one state I signed more NASCAR driving cards than I did football [cards]. You’ve got to love that. I drove at Talladega, I drove NASCAR, these kids all had my NASCAR cards and some kids would sneak in there with a football card. But we had all kinds of fun. I got offered a job one time in Alabama by “Bear” Bryant and I didn’t take the job, so this is my chance to come back to Alabama. I didn’t take the job at Alabama offered by The Bear [when he was an assistant at Georgia Tech]. Paul Crane took the job. … I tell the team, when you get in your car and you see that rearview mirror, tear it off and throw it out the window. We can’t look back; we can only look forward. So we’ll be in Mobile and hopefully, the people will come out and view us, because they know football. I coached at the Senior Bowl three times and I know how the people are, the people love ball. I went down there 30 times as a coach. … I always had a lot of fun down in Mobile and I always ate at Wintzell’s, but I’m kind of excited because my favorite place in New Orleans opened up a place in Mobile — Ralph & Kacoo’s. I told my staff they get to order anything on the left side of the menu and I’ll order off the right side.

Q: Will you leave tickets for Elvis at Will Call here?

A: No. I just saw the new Elvis movie [the other day]. Have you seen it? You see it. There’s four things in there that they fabricated and twisted the facts a little bit, four things that really aren’t true, but you had to know that before you got in there. But, people do not want to miss that movie.