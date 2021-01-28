At the American team practice Wednesday at Hancock Whitney Stadium, Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond moved fluidly in and out of the pocket and displayed for scouts at the Reese’s Senior Bowl practice session what A&M fans have seen for four years — a player who makes plays.

What Mond hopes happens this week is NFL scouts see the potential of a future starting quarterback in the league.

“I think my main thing is coming out here and showing my consistency,” he said following the American team practice. “One in the intermediate game, but also in the deep ball and with the feet working faster. That’s the main thing that I’ve been working on since the season ended to now, just that awareness. Being surrounded by a lot of good guys, (I’m trying) to make a lot of good plays and show my worth.”

At quarterback, Mond is sharing time with Alabama’s Mac Jones and former Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman, who transferred to Georgia last season but opted out in the summer prior to ever playing a game for the Bulldogs.

He said his concentration is more on his own improvement and his grasp of the program, being taught to him this week by the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff, though he admits everyone on the field is competing.

“I think that no matter what the situation is just make the right decision and be efficient,” he said of what he thinks scouts want to see from him this week. “Obviously, you can’t predetermine you’re going to run or pass, you’ve just got to trust yourself and trust what you’ve learned out here with the Carolina Panthers.”

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder played 46 games for the Aggies over four seasons. For his career, he connected on 59 percent of his passes, throwing for 9,661 yards, 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. This past season, he connected on 63.3 percent of his throws for 2,282 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions. As a rusher, he carried the ball 438 times for 1,609 yards and 22 TDs. Of that total, he had 74 carries for 294 yards and four TDs his senior year. The 74 carries were the fewest in a season of his four at A&M.

Mond said he believes he displayed good improvement from his junior to senior season.

“I think 100 percent, and I think everyone would tell you that,” he said. “One, just me being a leader. I came into my senior season with three main things: one was to prove to everyone that I have the ability to go out and win big games, and I feel like I proved that this year. Second is to improve my efficiency on first and second down, but also mainly on third down, and that’s why my team and myself were one of the best in third-down efficiency passes but also percentage. Then also cut down on my interceptions. My sophomore year and junior year I had nine interceptions each and then my last year I had three. Those were the three main things I wanted to focus on in my senior year.”

Mond enters the NFL Draft at a time when the NFL is moving closer to showing interest in quarterbacks who don’t just stand in the pocket and pass, but also those who can handle a run-pass option offense if called upon to do so.

He said quarterbacks in the NFL who have demonstrated their ability to run that type of offense help him as he steps into the draft.

“I think that’s something that’s huge, and obviously being able to move around and run for first downs,” he said. “But just being athletic in the pocket (is also important), and that can be with just one small pocket movement and getting the ball out of your hands. Obviously, that’s something that I take a lot of pride in and you see some of the best guys in the NFL doing it — Patrick Mahones, Russell Wilson — and that just adds a lot to their games. Number one is being passing efficient.”

Working with A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and facing SEC competition are also factors that should help Mond’s evaluation by NFL scouts, he said.

“I’m not going to say it was an easy transition coming out here and learning a whole new playbook, but it was a lot easier for me than many other people,” Mond said of Fisher’s influence and coaching. “The styles of run that we run, just a multitude of different runs, some of these longer plays that we had at Texas A&M, and also the ability to read and diagnose coverage. I definitely thank him a lot for what he taught me and I definitely see it translating a lot in going to the NFL.

“Especially for me being a four-year SEC quarterback, it definitely helped me and some of these guys are SEC-caliber players, but they are all great players. For me, and I think in a lot of people’s opinions, the SEC is the closest thing to (facing) NFL-caliber players, so being able to compete at that level is a huge blessing for me.”

Mond said he has enjoyed working in the Panthers’ system this week.

“It’s been a huge blessing just to see their knowledge. Coming from coach Fisher, I had a lot of knowledge, but being able to add it on top of that and their lingo and their wording can be a challenge, but I think I have accepted it well and I feel really comfortable with this staff,” he said.