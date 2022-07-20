The city of Gulf Shores and Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Sports & Events recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for their long-awaited pickleball courts at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex.

Photo | Courtesy Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Sports & Events

The sport of pickleball is exploding across the United States. According to the USA Pickleball Association (USAPA), there are almost 8,500 locations on its map of places to play.

That list will soon need to be updated. The city of Gulf Shores and Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Sports & Events recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for their long-awaited pickleball courts.

“As pickleball emerges into one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States, we are excited to bring these much-needed courts to our community,” Grant Brown, recreation and cultural affairs director, said. “Right now, pickleball players in Gulf Shores have limited options for play. These new courts will provide our residents the opportunity to play year-round and will be a tremendous asset to our community.”

The 12 lighted, regulation-size pickleball courts will be located at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex (19025 Oak Road West) on the east side of Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium. The total cost for this project is projected at $780,000, with funding split between the city of Gulf Shores and Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Sports & Events. American Tennis Courts Inc. from Mobile will construct the courts.

“We are excited for the sports tourism opportunities these new pickleball courts will bring to the Alabama Gulf Coast, including tournaments as well as regular play,” Beth Gendler, president and chief executive officer for Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism, said. “We anxiously await this enhancement.”

Construction for this project is scheduled to be completed by December. For more information, visit gulfshoresal.gov/1789/Outdoor-Pickleball-Courts.

BRIEF HISTORY

According to the USAPA website, the game was created in 1965 by Joel Pritchard and Bill Bell near Seattle. Their families were bored, so they took some ping-pong paddles and a perforated plastic ball out to a badminton court on the property. Once they found the ball bounced well on the court, they lowered the net to 36 inches. A new sport was born. Pickleball was adopted as the official state sport of Washington in 2022.

The origin of the name, though, is not quite as clear. Pritchard’s wife, Joan, said she started calling the game pickleball because “the combination of different sports reminded me of the pickle boat in crew where oarsmen were chosen from the leftovers of other boats.” Others have said it is named after the Pritchards’ dog, Pickles, who would chase the ball and run off with it.

As for the local game, the Coastal Alabama Pickleball Club’s website said Gene Beaver and Mike Boileu played perhaps the first contest in the state on Jan. 24, 1995, at Rainbow Plantation RV Resort in Summerdale. Keith and Roberta Bisel, snowbirds who were spending the winter at the site, had introduced the sport to the area.

HOW TO PLAY

According to pickleball.com, the game is played on a badminton-sized court of 20 feet by 44 feet. The ball is served diagonally (starting with the right-hand service square), and points can only be scored by the side that serves.

Players on each side must let the ball bounce once before volleys are allowed, and there is a 7-foot no-volley zone on each side of the net to prevent “spiking.” The server continues to serve, alternating service courts, until he or she faults. The first side scoring 11 points and leading by at least two points wins. The game can be played with singles or doubles.

Games usually last from 15 to 20 minutes. Then people rotate in and out. This way you do not sit around waiting to get onto the court.

WHAT IS NEEDED TO PLAY

The USAPA said each player would need a pickleball paddle, which is smaller than a tennis racquet but larger than a ping-pong paddle. Originally, paddles were made only from wood. However, today’s paddles have evolved dramatically and are primarily made of lightweight composite materials, including aluminum and graphite.

Players will also need a net and a pickleball. The ball is unique, with holes through it like a Wiffle ball. Different ball models are intended for indoor and outdoor play (indoor balls have larger holes as wind is not a factor, while outdoor balls are made of harder plastic and have smaller holes). Balls come in several colors, including white, yellow and green, but must be a single color to meet International Federation of Pickleball specifications.

As for attire, anything that is comfortable and appropriate is accepted. This includes athletic shorts, sweatpants or tennis-style clothing. Eye protection is also recommended.

CONTINUING TO GROW

Membership in the USAPA surpassed 53,000 members in 2021. The latest national championship had more than 2,300 registered players, making it the largest tournament to ever take place. The number of active players is believed to be more than 4.8 million.

While Baldwin County has more courts, there are many places to play on both sides of Mobile Bay. This is a list found on places2play.org: