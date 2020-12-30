“If you understood what we have been through this season, we had an opportunity to finish it and when I say finish it we had an opportunity to finish it the right way — that was coming down here to win and win decisively. It was a two-day trip; we weren’t coming down here to hang out and have a great time, we were coming down here to win a football game. With COVID you have to generate your own intensity. They dug deep to find that fire in themselves today. I loved it. That energy on that sideline was exactly what we want — we want fighters and that’s what we had tonight. They left it all out there.” — Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott on his team’s win in the LendingTree Bowl.
“I’m incredibly excited and humbled for the opportunity to be at a place like Auburn University. I knew it would take a special opportunity to get me out of Boise and Auburn is exactly that, the chance to compete at the highest level for one of the greatest programs in college football. I have a tremendous amount of respect for the coaches and players in the Southeastern Conference but am ready to help build a foundation at Auburn where we can consistently compete for championships. I want our program to make Auburn proud both on and off the field with consistent excellence. I’m very grateful to [Athletics Director] Allen Greene and [President] Dr. [Jay] Gogue for this opportunity. Kes, our kids and I can’t wait to meet the Auburn family and get to work. War Eagle!” — Bryan Harsin on being named head football coach at Auburn.
