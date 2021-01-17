“I think we’re the best team to ever play. There’s no team that will ever play an SEC schedule like that again. At the same time, we’re just so happy to have won the game and kind of put the icing on the cake.” — Alabama QB Mac Jones following Monday’s national championship game.

“We didn’t hear the outside noise. We ignored the COVID stuff. We just worked hard together. We just really grinded out for this, camp, scrimmages, everything.” — Alabama DL Christian Barmore following the title game.

“Come on, man, of course he is. I mean how can he not be?” — Jones when asked if Alabama head coach Nick Saban is the greatest college coach of all time.

“[It] makes me feel wonderful. I don’t have any qualms about it at all, you know. I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this … It’s just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country.” — Mobile native and baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“To all the kids out there that’s not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing, because I’m not the biggest; I’ve been doubted a lot just because of my size. Really, it just comes down to if you put your mind to it, you can do it. No job is too big.” — Alabama WR DeVonta Smith during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech.