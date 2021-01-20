“Mac Jones, in this day and age in football where everything is instant gratification, and this guy stayed in there, every day, working his tail off no matter who else was in the room with him. And then to see him finish off his career the way he did was pretty cool. You know, 99 percent of the kids these days at schools will make a decision to go do something else instead of keep working and, I don’t want to say wait their turn, but keep working hard — and it paid off for him. I think that’s a good lesson for every guy in America that’s playing college football, instead of saying, ‘I’m going to pack up my toys and go home because I’m not playing right now.’ He had two Heisman Trophy candidates in front of him and most guys would have left long, long ago … The group of guys that were on that field that night were special, special people; grow and learn in a time that was tough to do it.” — South Alabama offensive line coach Gordon Steele, former offensive analyst with Alabama’s national championship team, on Alabama QB Mac Jones.