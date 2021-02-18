“That was really ugly. That was a team that has played four games in eight days and three in the last six days. We played tired, but with a grit and resiliency to win the game. I told our kids it doesn’t matter what it looks like, you have to win the 40 [minutes] and we did. I am so proud of this group because of the fight that we showed. We had players play awfully offensively that we’ve never seen play bad offensively, but we did it on the defensive end. We did all the gritty stuff that goes into winning.” — South Alabama men’s basketball coach Richie Riley on his team’s 58-51 Sun Belt Conference victory at Troy last Saturday afternoon.

“If you look at how we played at the end of the game, down, we played like our hair was on fire. That’s how our teams play best. This young team has not learned that lesson yet, and the season is almost over. So, I’m very disappointed. You can’t give up 52 points in a half and expect to win a basketball game, let alone making history.” — Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl following his team’s 82-80 loss at Kentucky last Saturday.