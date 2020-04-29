Did you hear about Tree? He’s gone. Just like that. It was only yesterday that I saw him. He was so vibrant and full of life. He had just budded and put out new leaves. I can’t believe it. He was such an important part of our neighborhood. Standing stoical, some people took him for granted. All the kids loved him. He gave them shade in the summer. The birds sang songs to him. Squirrels played amongst his arms.

We woke up this morning to the news that Tree was laid out, flat on the ground. Broken, never to rise again.

What happened, you may wonder? It was a storm. A strong thunderstorm. Tree’s friends all made it through, although they shed leaves in his memory. Why him, you may ask? Was there a warning sign? Was there something we could have done to have helped Tree survive? There was a severe thunderstorm with a tornado warning for our area. Could it have been a tornado?

A closer view, after a morning of mourning, showed the root cause of Tree’s demise. Tree was not as healthy as we had thought. We only judged him from his outside appearance. We had no clue what was going on internally. At the base of his trunk and along the main trunk, Tree was hollow. That, by itself, is not the reason why only Tree fell, but when combined with high wind, it’s a very likely cause.

A few communities away, Tree lost entire clusters of distant relatives, but those were all snapped well above the ground, and not uprooted. Where they snapped, the wood was solid.

Ashes to ashes. Sawdust to sawdust.

How trees fall, snap or uproot in high wind gives clues as to what type of wind may have occurred.

A single tree that falls in high wind that shows rot, disease or a hollow trunk says the winds were not necessarily extreme, but the tree was in a weakened state.

A solid tree with shallow roots, especially in saturated soil, will often be pushed over in high wind to the point where the roots lift the soil and pop out of the ground.

A healthy tree that is snapped tells us the wind was really high, but one isolated snapped tree is not a sign of a tornado. If it’s a large stand of snapped trees, it could either be straight-line wind or tornado winds. The larger pattern of which direction snapped trees point tells us if it was a tornado.

Especially as we move toward hurricane season, have your trees checked by a professional. Get recommendations for the best way to keep them healthy and/or remove the trees that have limited life left. Some types of trees are notorious for falling or snapping in extreme weather. Healthy trees can be a defensive line to help shield your home from high wind damage, but weakened trees will put you at risk.