An ordinance that would eliminate the word “race” from all city documents and replace it with “ethnicity” will be discussed at a meeting of the Mobile City Council’s administrative services committee on Tuesday, June 16 at 1 p.m.

In addition to Councilwoman Gina Gregory, who serves as chairwoman, Councilwoman Bess Rich and Councilman Fred Richardson also serve on the committee. The meeting will take place in the auditorium on the First Floor of Government Plaza.

Richardson has long advocated that race doesn’t exist and has argued the city shouldn’t use it as a way to differentiate its residents.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson called the ordinance “problematic” because of its possible impacts on state and federal grants the city might be eligible for in the future. Rich and Councilman Joel Daves expressed similar concerns over the ordinance at a meeting on Tuesday, June 9.