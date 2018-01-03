Band: Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, James McMurtry

Date: Sunday, Jan. 7, with doors at 7 p.m.

Venue: Saenger Theatre, 6 S. Joachim St., www.saengermobile.com

Tickets: $31-$47, available through Ticketmaster

Last September, Jason Isbell fans were looking forward to catching an evening of his stellar alt. country at the “Jewel on Joachim.” Unfortunately, a death in the family forced Isbell to cancel the show and several others. But he made a committment to reschedule and returns this Sunday evening with James McMurtry as the opener.

Isbell will lace his show with tracks from his latest album, “The Nashville Sound.” This release marks the return of Isbell’s backing band, The 400 Unit. When Lagniappe spoke with him in September, Isbell cited The 400 Unit’s participation as one of the main reasons the album took a mere two weeks to record.

“The Nashville Sound” leans on his poignant alt. country style, but also shows Isbell leaning back into his rock ‘n’ roll past.

Isbell knows his Mobile audience will love the live delivery of these songs. “They’ve [Mobilians] always treated us well,” Isbell said. “They’re good audiences and like to have a good time. They seemed to have always appreciated the music that we’re playing, even earlier than other towns.”