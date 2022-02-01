Most locals have heard at least an abbreviated story of the Clotilda by now. Perhaps you’ve even heard Ben Raines tell it. But his new book, “The Last Slave Ship,” is “the most comprehensive and approachable version of this history that’s been made yet,” he said.

Raines, a former Mobile Press-Register environmental journalist, was acting on personal curiosity and encouragement from friends in 2017 when he began to research the fate of the storied vessel. In 1860, 50 years after the Atlantic slave trade was outlawed, the Clotilda became the last ship in history to bring enslaved Africans to the United States, but the voyage was far from routine.

Rather, Mobile steamboat captain Timothy Meaher made a bet with business associates that he could import Africans into the country in spite of the ban, right “under the noses” of federal officers. He hired Captain William Foster to make the journey, providing not only the ship but also 27 pounds of gold to purchase 125 slaves.

After a mutinous five-month voyage, Foster returned and offloaded the illegal human cargo in the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta, then burned the ship in the Mobile River to hide the evidence. There’s much more to it than that, of course. Meaher and Foster both escaped conviction and the slaves were eventually free to purchase land or lease homes from Meaher himself.

The neighborhood they founded, Africatown, became a thriving minority community before falling into decline after industrialization in the mid-1900s. But all the while, the Clotilda herself remained hidden.

After a few false positives, in 2018, Raines and others found the ship. It has since become the property of the state of Alabama and recently, as researchers continue to survey the site where the Clotilda was scuttled, it was described as “the most intact slave ship ever discovered.”

Raines’ book relives the details of the discovery but it doesn’t stop there. As part of his research, he traveled to Benin to learn about the region’s historical role in the international slave trade. He tells the story of Africatown’s descendants, now fighting to revive the community’s legacy. He enabled a reckoning of sorts, reuniting Foster’s descendants with the descendants of those Foster enslaved.

“It’s the complete, cradle-to-grave story, from the moment Timothy Meaher made the bet on his steamboat,” Raines said. “I actually figured out why he was making the bet and what was happening at the time geopolitically in the United States to set it all up in that context. But it also delves into sort of the mechanics of how industrialized slavery worked at that time, in America and in Africa.”

The socioeconomics of the period are reflected even today, Raines writes, as the Meaher family — which grew to become prominent local landowners — continue to dominate certain aspects of Africatown. As recently as 1968, Augustine Meaher tore down as many as 500 houses in Africatown, allegedly in protest of the city of Mobile offering them water and sewer service. The family recently donated an old bank building to the city for use as a community center and food bank, but the building proved to be beyond repair and it remains vacant today.

“Gus Meaher is quoted in a newspaper article saying [the people of Africatown] wouldn’t know what to do with a bathtub,” Raines said. “The Meahers are the villains in the story, beyond buying the people and bringing them here. They have consistently refused to meet with the people of Africatown or be a part of the conversation at all.”

As for the future of the Clotilda, Raines believes there is one conclusion to the story.

“The only way it can be resolved is to dig the ship up and put it on display in a museum in Africatown,” he said. “That’s what the ship deserves. It is one of only 13 slave ships ever found and it’s the only one involved in the American slave trade. And what sets it apart is we know everything about everyone involved with that ship, where they came from, where they ended up and what happened to the ship.”

But the human element is more important, he added.

“I think anyone who reads it will learn those stories and also the intimate human story of the Clotilda passengers,” he said. “The story of their lives here is actually very incredible. You know, what they overcame and how they survived. And really, it’s all about them banding together and fighting back. They did that from the moment they were captured until they died, and their descendants are still doing it today.”

Ben Raines, “The Last Slave Ship: The true story of how Clotilda was found, her descendants and an extraordinary reckoning.” (Simon & Schuster, Jan. 25, 2022, 304 pages, ISBN13: 9781982136048.)