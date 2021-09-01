Photo | Scott Donaldson

Only a few seconds remained to be played and Faith Academy, if its offensive drive was halted or stalled, would start the season 0-2 in a pair of close games against quality opponents. It would be a difficult start for the Rams, who last year reached the Class 5A state semifinals.

But the drive wasn’t halted and it didn’t stall. Instead, Shemar James, the defensive standout who also plays a key role on his team’s offense, scored a touchdown with 16.3 seconds remaining to lift Faith Academy to a 13-7 victory over Williamson on the Rams’ home field last Friday night.

With the win, Faith Academy improved to 1-1 and earned the designation as the Lagniappe Team of the Week. The Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The battle of ranked teams — Faith entered the game ranked No. 6 in Class 5A while Williamson was ranked No. 3 in Class 4A — was as closely contested as many experts expected. In the end, the play of the Faith defense throughout the game and James’ TD run in the waning moments was the difference.

“I think it speaks well for them,” French said of his team. “We gave up a halftime loss (trailed 7-0 at intermission) and came back and countered and tied the game and then had the big drive to win the ball game with just 16.3 seconds, I think it was. Then we had to defend the kickoff and three plays after that. It’s always good when you know your team will fight.

“I think we gave up something like 190 yards, but 40 of that came on yards we were kind of giving up at the end just trying to run the clock out. The defense played extremely well, especially when we had to have them, and our special teams were better. Our offense was good enough. We had some good passes and some deep runs. All the way around it was a good game for early in the season.”

The winning drive started on the Rams’ 13 yard line where the Faith defense stopped Williamson on a fourth-down play and the Lions turned the ball back over to the Rams on downs. Williamson’s only touchdown came on a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone. Faith’s first touchdown came following an interception and a long return.

The win puts Faith’s record at 1-1 on the season, having lost its first game 21-20 to Andalusia. The Rams travel to Elberta this week for their first road game and first 5A, Region 1 game of the year. They follow with two more region matchups — vs. LeFlore at home and at St. Paul’s — before having an open date on their schedule. The games that follow include a region game against UMS-Wright at home and a non-region matchup against Vigor at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. That sets up regional matchups against Satsuma at home and B.C. Rain on the road.

“The next three are obviously crucial, and right now Elberta is the most crucial,” French said of the upcoming schedule. “It’s three region games in a row (before the off week) and that makes it pretty tough, two of them being on the road. But you’ve got to play your best and you’ve got to get better.”

French said he was happy with the improvement from Game 1 to game 2. “We’ll take any improvement we can get,” he said, “… but it’s always OK as long as your guys keep trying.”