On Friday, February 18 at Mike Jacobs Field on the University of Mobile campus, the Rams’ baseball program paid tribute to Spring Hill College head coach Frank Sims, who is retiring at the end of this season.

Sims has been head coach of the Badgers since the final three weeks of the 1985 season, and was presented a plaque from the school honoring his time at Spring Hill and the school declared Feb. 18, 2022, as Frank Sims Day. Mobile head coach Jon Seymour and University of Mobile President Dr. Lonnie Burnett presented Sims with the plaque.

The teams played a doubleheader at Jacobs Field that day, then traveled to historic Stan Galle Field on Sunday, Feb. 19, for a single game in the three-game series. Spring Hill won the series 2-1, with Mobile winning the first game 8-5 but Spring Hill taking Game 2 16-4 and Sunday’s third game 14-6.

In Game 1, Tucker Musgrove picked up the win for the rams, pitching six innings, allowing three hits and collecting six strikeouts. Dalton Rone was 2 for 5 for the Rams, with Trevor Wells going 2 for 4 and Landon Moore 2 for 3. Spring Hill had five players produce one hit each. Mobile scored three runs in the second inning, one in the third and two in the fourth, while the Badgers scored one run in the third, sixth and seventh innings and two in the fifth.

In Game 2, Spring Hill scored three runs in the second and third, two runs in the fourth and fifth and six runs in the seventh. Mobile scored a run in the second and third and two in the seventh. The Badgers, who had 11 hits, were led by Bryson Kirk, who was 3 for 5 with a home run, double and seven runs batted in. Micah Morgan had a home run, Luke Sweeney was 2 for 4. Mobile was led by Sam Plash. He was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI. Spring Hill’s Michael Romano was the winning pitcher, throwing four innings of relief. He struck out one and allowed five hits.

Game 3: Playing on their home field, the Badgers continued to swing the bats well, taking an eight-run victory. As a team, Spring Hill produced 14 hits in the win. It scored two runs in the second and third innings, one run in the fourth and fifth, two more in the seventh and seven runs in the eighth. Mobile scored two runs each in the fourth, fifth and ninth innings. The Badgers were led at the plate by Micah Morgan. He was 2 for 4 with a home run and double. Grayson Williams was 2 for 2 with a homer, double and five RBI, while Cam Brock was 2 for 5 with a double, Grant Akridge was 2 for 4 and Gage Ragona was 2 for 5 with a double. Mobile was led by Blake Roberts (3 for 5) and Sam Plash (3 for 4 with a home run and five RBI). Lex Singleton was 3 for 4. Kaleb Bush was the winning pitcher, striking out four.

Mobile is off until Friday, March 4 when it plays at Talladega at 1 p.m. The teams meet again the next day, also at 1 p.m. Spring Hill plays at West Alabama on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. and follows that with three games at Morehouse — a 3 p.m. game on Saturday and a doubleheader on Sunday, the first game starting at noon.