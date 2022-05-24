Three days ahead of schedule, four miles of Rangeline Road between Hamilton Boulevard and Laurendine Road are expected to reopen tonight, an official confirmed with Lagniappe Tuesday afternoon.

Alabama Department of Transportation Director James Gordon said crews are currently putting final touches to asphalt and there should be traffic allowed later this evening as long as rain continued to hold off. An exact time will be announced on the ALDOT social media channels and press releases. The section of the road had been closed since Tuesday, May 17.

Gordon said CSX completely replaced its railroad crossing last week and road repair on both sides of the crossing needed to be repaved this week. He said the finished road will be completely smooth for Rangeline Road motorists. Prior to repairs, travelers experienced a substantial and unpleasant bump when crossing the tracks.

For the last seven days, motorists traveling to Dauphin Island Parkway have faced a 10-mile detour around the worksite, which followed Hamilton Boulevard to US 90 to Bellingrath Road and finally to Laurendine Road to navigate back to SR-193.

The scope of the project included the removal and replacement of the existing tub rail crossing. Once the new rail crossing was installed, ALDOT performed the necessary concrete placement, roadway resurfacing and striping work at the site.