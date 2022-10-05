Kevin Andress felt like he had hit rock bottom. He woke up on a hotel bed after a methamphetamine-fueled relapse and wondered what was next.

“I remember almost like passing out but waking up on the bed like, ‘Is this really it for me?’ you know,” he said. “God said, ‘No.’”

The relapse occurred after Andress was momentarily released from a program at the Waterfront Rescue Mission due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. It took him less than a week to fall back into bad habits. He blames the relapse on a once-fractured relationship with God.

“I really think it was the Devil, but at the same time, I don’t want to give him credit because I know I make my own choices,” he said. “I was doing what makes me happy instead of what makes God happy.”

Andress owns a car and spent months living in it off and on. Even when he could’ve found a bed at the Mission, he didn’t because of the shame of being put in the same position.

“I parked out in front of the Waterfront Rescue Mission for like two weeks before I would come in because of the shame and the guilt,” he said. “Once I did, I just knew God’s plan for me was to be there and prevail.”

From there, Andress learned about a program through Ransom Ministries that would allow him to work by picking up litter as he attempted to get his life back on track.

“It really showed me how to be a productive member of society again,” he said of the program. “It’s given me some moral standards and I’ve learned how to be a father.”

Through all of his struggles, Andress’ goal has remained the same. He wanted to reunite with his two children, ages 8 and 10, after years apart. About a month after he began as an employee of Ransom Ministries, Andress is not only speaking to his children every day, he has gotten full custody of them. They currently live with his sister while he works through the program.

“A little less than a month in, I got a call from [the state Department of Human Resources] saying they wanted to give me my kids back, full custody,” he said. “My sister right now, in Mobile, has them until I finish the program like I want to do. I chose to stay here longer because I know God is not finished with me here.”

Andress, who is forklift certified and has a GED, celebrated his last day as part of what Ransom calls its “road crew” and will soon start a job at a local recycling company through a temp agency. After 90 days on the job, he’ll be a full-time employee and receive benefits, he said.

Andress is a Ransom Ministries success story, but he’s not the only one. Matt Armbruster, founder and executive director of the organization, has teamed up with the city to allow the partnership to happen.

The men are considered employees of Ransom, Armbruster said, but the funding for the program comes from the city and the employees pick up litter along city rights-of-way for $9 per hour.

Andress and others enlisted with picking up litter along Shelton Beach Road between Moffett Road and Bear Fork Road on Friday, Sept. 30, were all found at Waterfront Rescue Mission and are happy to participate in the program.

“I’ve got nothing bad to say about them; nothing but good,” Jamey Niedhardt said. “It’s a way for people like myself to rehabilitate their lives and get back to normal.”

The program will be expanding after the Mobile City Council approved a $200,000 performance contract with Ransom Ministries last week to continue what had started as a two-month pilot program.

The funding means the program will expand year-round and double in size, Armbruster said. The program will go from one crew of four working to clean up six different areas of the city to two four-man teams cleaning up 12 areas, he said.

Niedhardt found himself as part of the program after living on the streets upon his release from state prison. With no work prospects and a friend who betrayed him, Niedhardt had few options in Mobile.

“So, I found myself on the streets where it’s kill or be killed and I’m on probation,” he said. “I got into the Mission to get off the streets so I didn’t go back to prison.”

Niedhardt was “strung out on dope” and committing theft to fuel the habit. He was arrested, charged and sentenced to a year and a day after being caught stealing a catalytic converter in Baldwin County. When he got out, Niedhardt said he camped out on the streets before finding the Mission and Ransom Ministries.

Like Andress, Niedhardt was also celebrating his last day on the “road crew” on Sept. 30. He will be working at Ransom’s electronics recycling program going forward.

Ron Johnson, who was also on the “road crew” on Sept. 30, will be working alongside Niedhardt in the recycling program.

Johnson said he had a “normal life” until he was left out of his father’s will and had to deal with a vicious bulldog attack that put him out of work. The combination left Johnson on the street for 35 days before he found Waterfront Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army.

The program, Johnson said, has been an answer to a prayer.

“It was a gift,” he said. “I expressed my plan in prayer and this program helped me as far as — I had a certain amount of income and I wanted to double that income and this program almost does this for me.”

Curtis Carter was also out picking up litter as part of the “road crew.” He too had a normal life that was upended after trusting the wrong person, he said. Carter said he had an apartment in 2019 but was evicted due to issues with a roommate.

“I let the wrong person move in and that’s how I lost it,” he said. “I’m currently living in a house that my father died and left me.”

As for the program, Carter said it helps him out financially.

“I’m just glad to be aboard,” he said. “This is the first job I’ve had in seven years so I’m kind of grateful for this opportunity.”