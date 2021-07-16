A ransomware attack on Mobile County computer systems in May put some employees’ personal information at risk, county spokeswoman Sharee Broussard confirmed in a statement on Friday.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, she wrote. The county is in the process of finalizing letters to employees about the situation, Broussard wrote in an email.

“Through the forensics process, thus far, we understand that employee information may have been at risk and have decided to provide Mobile County employees with notice and information about credit and identity protection,” she wrote. “Mobile County and specialists continue to review the contents of the affected systems to determine what, if any, sensitive information regarding other parties was contained within these systems. As we confirm other potentially affected data, we will provide notice to the impacted population.”

The county had reported the malware attack shortly after it happened in May. Lagniappe sources confirmed that the attack was ransomware last month. At the time, Broussard confirmed that some employees were having trouble accessing systems due to “heightened security measures.”