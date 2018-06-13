Editor:

How absolutely refreshing and inspiring to see a rational, realistic perspective on the differences between the Waffle House and Starbucks incidents (Going Postal, “Just do what you’re told,” June 6-12). Mr. Mitchell said it best when he stated that in interactions with the police, “… do not resist. Comply with directions from police …” Not every confrontation between the public and police is racially motivated, and for Sharpton, et al., to make it one merely inflames and exacerbates the situation. Thank you, Joseph, for your wisdom and courage to express this!

Don Prosch