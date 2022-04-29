Residential construction is through the roof in Mobile and Baldwin counties, following right in line with the bullish real estate market seen throughout the past two years.

First-quarter building permit data published by the U.S. Census Bureau shows single-family housing build permits on Alabama’s coast are among the highest in the state.

For the first three months of 2022, there were 201 single-family home construction permits issued for Mobile County. That amount was outpaced more than four-fold by Baldwin County, where 930 permits were issued. The permits represent a valuation of $46.2 million and $251.9 million, respectively.

The permit volume gives the coastal counties one of Alabama’s highest volumes of new construction in the state. Madison County on the northern border of Alabama issued 1,123 permits during the first quarter.

Reid Cummings, Ph.D., is the executive director of the University of South Alabama Center for Business Analytics, Real Estate, and Economic Development (SABRE). He said building permit data highlights new and incoming activity in the housing market as permits are required for properties ready to build on. He told Lagniappe the surge in the residential real estate market can be attributed to population movement as well as previously delayed housing activity.

Cummings believes that much of the boosted housing construction being experienced today ties back to the financial crisis beginning in 2008 when the housing market crashed and many developers went bankrupt. He said the crash led to a number of undeveloped subdivisions throughout the area, especially in Baldwin County. These subdivisions were fully developed with streets, landscaping and utilities.

“A good bit of the building happening right now is occurring on lots that were purchased out of the financial crisis,” Cummings said.

He said investment groups began putting up large amounts of cash to buy up those entire subdivisions for pennies on the dollar. Some of these neighborhoods have been purchased by large real estate investment trusts that are turning these neighborhoods into leased developments.

But population movement has been a factor as well.

“A lot of people left high-tax, high-regulated states, such as California and New York and have moved to the mid-and south-west,” Cummings said. “They’re coming from fairly expensive real estate areas and have a lot of cash to spend.”

These movements are in part due to successful economic development and business recruitment, Cummings said, but there are other things at play as well.

Pandemic conditions were a big one, according to Cummings, who said stay-at-home orders led people to spend much more time at home and begin to think about wanting more space and their own land.

“It changed how we look at how we want our living space. There’s been a shift to get more outdoor spaces, too,” Cummings said.

He said this change in sentiment coupled with low interest rates has created one of the hottest markets seen in the state in a decade.

“If you didn’t make money as a real estate agent last year, you didn’t leave the house,” Cummings said.

There were 2,133 residential real estate transactions in Mobile County during the first three months of 2022, according to data tracked by SABRE. This includes 2,007 existing homes and 126 new ones at a total approximate evaluation of $391.2 million.

In Baldwin County, there were 2,226 homes sold, including 1,739 existing and 487 new with a total valuation of $808.7 million. Baldwin was revealed to be the fastest-growing county by 2020 Census data. It added roughly 47,000 residents over the past 10 years.

Last year’s residential sales in Baldwin County were the highest ever recorded by SABRE over the past 20 years with 8,629 homes sold. Those sales represented a total value of $3.9 billion, which more than doubled the value of sales experienced in the county in 2020, which represented a value of $1.9 billion.

Interest rates have risen over the past two months, which Cummings said could slow the market and lead to more inventory. Thirty-year mortgages have now reached 5 percent, which is the highest they’ve been since 2009.

With the pandemic-spurred moratorium on renter evictions now ended and companies ending mortgage payment abatements, Cummings says available rental property and foreclosures are likely going to increase in the near future.