Former South Alabama Head Coach Joey Jones

Photo | Courtesy University of South Alabama

Perhaps no other state in the country has felt the effects of conference realignment as deeply as Alabama. Give this some consideration: Oklahoma and Texas started the latest conference reshuffling when the two schools announced they would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, which of course is the home of Alabama and Auburn. Once the Big 12 went looking for replacements, it looked to the American Athletic Conference, grabbing UCF, Houston and Cincinnati while also taking BYU. Needing to replace its losses, the AAC looked to Conference USA where it grabbed UAB as well as FAU, Charlotte, Rice, North Texas and UTSA. The Sun Belt, home of South Alabama and Troy, then hit C-USA too, taking Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion and FCS powerhouse James Madison.

Having lost most of its conference membership, C-USA had to fill a lot of vacancies and started this week by adding Jacksonville State, which was headed from the Ohio Valley Conference and FCS to the Atlantic 10, but is now headed to C-USA. Liberty, which has been looking for a conference home, joins C-USA, along with New Mexico State and another FCS program in Sam Houston State. Do we need to go over all that again? Stay tuned. Rumors suggest Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee may also leave C-USA and head for the Mid-American Conference. And the Sun Belt may not be finished with its changes. There are rumors afloat that non-football-playing members Little Rock and Texas-Arlington may exit the conference in the near future, their destinations unknown.

Grass resigns at Jax State

Another mid-season coaching change took place at Jacksonville State as John Grass announced after last weekend’s game he was stepping down from the post immediately, stating he was able to make his exit on his terms. The school announced this week that special teams coach Maxwell Thurmond has been named interim head coach. Another possibility could have been associate head coach and safeties coach Kelvin Sigler, the Mobile native and former Shaw High School and Alabama standout and former defensive backs coach at South Alabama. He is in his fourth season at JSU, having joined the staff after two seasons at South Alabama working for then-defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, now the Jags’ head coach. Sigler was also head coach at Blount High School for four seasons. Grass was 72-26 during his time at Jax State and led the school to an FCS national title game appearance in 2015. “My time has come and gone here,” he said in announcing his departure following a win over Abilene Christian last Saturday. He also led the Gamecocks to a victory at Florida State this season. The list of candidates for the job — the school has had a big news week considering the announcement it is joining Conference USA — will be interesting. One name that has popped up on a list of possible candidates published recently — former South Alabama head coach Joey Jones. Also on that list, published by the Gadsden Times, is UAB offensive coordinator and former South Alabama offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent.

Helton to Georgia Southern

Clay Helton is going from Southern Cal to Southern Georgia, or rather Georgia Southern. Fired recently by USC, Helton landed the Georgia Southern job in recent days and has already been named as the program’s next coach. The Eagles’ head coach, Chad Lunsford, was fired during the season. Helton is a good get for Georgia Southern, and their fans reportedly are excited. But perhaps the most excited group of all about the hire is the defensive coordinators for the other Sun Belt schools as it is expected Helton will ditch the triple-option offense that has been the Eagles’ trademark over the years.

Anderson for Heisman gaining steam

It was suggested in this space in the Oct. 20 issue of Lagniappe that perhaps Alabama linebacker Will Anderson should be considered a candidate for the Heisman Trophy, that perhaps this season more than any other in recent years is the right time to give strong consideration to a defensive player as the frontrunner for the award, and if that’s the case, Anderson is indeed a worthy candidate. He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week again this week — for the fourth time this season — following his 12-tackle performance against LSU. Some across the state and even regionally and nationally are starting to throw some support behind the Anderson for Heisman campaign. With no clear offensive players as frontrunners this year, maybe the idea will gain added traction.