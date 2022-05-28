From “Poor Joe, bless his heart” to 2 a.m. robocalls, smears and political stunts became historically prevalent leading up to last Tuesday’s primary election, according to Secretary of State John Merrill. He says the impact of these tactics could be fundamentally damaging to the democratic process.

When provisional ballots are counted and finalized next Tuesday, Merrill said election turnout will likely be around 24 percent, which represents less than a quarter of Alabama’s 3.6 million registered voters.

While primary and mid-term elections are known to garner limited attention in comparison to Presidential election cycles, the May 24 primary participation underperformed even Merill’s own adjusted projections of a 28 to 32-percent turnout.

Mobile County had the fourth-worst turnout in the state with 17.4 percent. Russell County was the lowest at 12 percent; Tuscaloosa County – 16.8 percent; and Lee County – 17.4 percent. Baldwin County saw a turnout of 20.6 percent.

What’s the reason for these results? Merrill says one factor could be the prevalence of negative campaigning and attack ads seen this cycle.

“There have been a record amount of negative campaign advertisements this election,” Merrill told Lagniappe. “It works because it gets people to change from one position to another. If it didn’t work people wouldn’t do it. But a lot of people will get turned off by them.”

By the time Election Day came around, Merill said many Alabamians were likely tired of the political smear ads interrupting the TV programs and internet browsing. And they were coming from every direction.

A cycle of attack ads

One notorious attack ad this session was by Gov. Kay Ivey, who, well, had nothing nice to say about President Joe Biden.

The punch-up ad went live in February and sought to capitalize on sharpening national Republican-Democrat polarization and Biden’s lackluster approval ratings. Seated at her governer’s desk in the ad, Ivey says, “Growing up, my mom and dad told us, ‘If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.’ Well, here is what I have to say about Joe Biden…” at which point she takes a prolonged silence while tapping her desk. She wraps up by quipping, “Poor Joe, bless his heart.”

Attack ads played an even larger role in the Republican Party’s U.S. Senate primary where it was a three-way rotation of jabs between Katie Britt, Mo Brooks and Mike Durant as each attempted to establish themselves as the more conservative candidate.

The final days leading up to the election featured Britt blasting Durant as a “New Hampshire liberal” for alleged anti-gun statements from a 2011 speech. Durant responded with an ad stretching to link Britt to pro-abortion positions through statements made by a political action campaign donor.

According to a New York Times report published earlier this month, super PAC money flowed into the Alabama races to sling more mud and may have resulted in sharp changes in momentum over the course of the primary. A Mitch McConnell-funded super PAC reportedly went after Brooks in March and highlighted anti-Trump statements he made in 2016. Those ads were a precursor to a 16-percent drop in polling for Brooks and subsequently dropped endorsement by former President Donald Trump. By Election Day, the polls had flipped and Britt, a former chief of staff for Sen. Richard Shelby, was polling ahead.

The Club for Growth PAC, which has continued to back Brooks, went on to fund ads against Britt attempting to paint her as a lobbyist due to her previous position as President of the Alabama Business Council.

Mobile County DA race

Opposition campaigning was running on all cylinders in the Mobile County District Attorney’s race between Keith Blackwood and Buzz Jordan, with stunts continuing in hours before polls opened at 7 a.m. on May 24.

An unsourced mass text message sent in early May broke open the floodgates in an otherwise amicable DA race. The text read: “Mobile chief DA Keith Blackwood just gave Ladd mass shooter only 2 years in prison after 9 people shot! Vote him out!” and linked to a local news article about the situation. The message did not disclose who the text message was sent by and did not give an option for recipients to opt-out of receiving future messages. Jordan has consistently denied any involvement in the text and there are no campaign expense reports linking the text to an individual.

The text preceded three weeks of political exchanges between the candidates. Blackwood’s ads took aim at Jordan’s work as a defense attorney, where he represented those accused of murder, rape, and violent crimes.

Dark money apparently continued to play a role in the race, with two rounds of calls with voice recordings of individuals claiming to be aligned with Jordan and criticizing the ability of the current DA administration to handle crime. An official statement from the Jordan campaign denied involvement and suggested a “private citizen” was involved.

This all came to a head with thousands of cascading robocalls being made in the early hours of May 24. The 30-second calls were a conglomeration of audio from Blackwood’s campaign ads. Blackwood condemned the calls in official statements just hours before polls opened on May 24, calling the incident “voter fraud” that was aimed at souring voters against him and made a report with the Secretary of State, Attorney General’s Office and the FBI.

Merill confirmed a report was made and the incident was being investigated.

Big questions about negative ads

While they are persuasive, there are serious questions that should be asked about negative campaign strategies.

Phillip Habel, Ph.D., is a professor and chair of the University of South Alabama’s Political Science and Criminal Justice department. He said while historical trends point to lower turnout in primary and mid-term elections, he anecdotally noticed that his polling place was lightly trafficked Election Day morning.

“I didn’t have to wait in any lines and I just walked up and voted,” Habel said, and noted people should expect even lower turnout for the June 21 runoff.’

Habel told Lagniappe while negative attack ads seek to persuade people on the fence and mobilize people to vote, there are concerns about the unintended consequences of engaging in them.

“There are very real questions being asked right now about how these practices affect the health and welfare of our democracy,” Habel said. “Candidates may see these ads as helpful, but there is a risk they could create apathy. Are we risking the larger health of our political system? With positive ads we don’t have those same concerns.”

Habel said the very nature of party primaries means the election is driven primarily by those who are more politically engaged, partisan and ideological. He said candidates often see negative ads as a way of differentiating themselves from candidates, which could be helpful when running against someone in your same party.

Habel said how effective a negative ad is depends on a whole number of factors. He said candidates should be mindful that some forms of attacks, such as a personal insult, could actually backfire.

Looking to the November general election, Habel said voters should expect to see negative campaigning pick up as there are high stakes with each Senate race nationwide due to the slim margin of control.

Habel offered that one of the most effective ways to increase election participation is to increase voter education. He said the more the public knows about race the more they participate. He said debates, town halls and informational initiatives online are all various pathways for this information.