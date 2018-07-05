Event: July 12th at 6:30pm at the Venue in Fairhope

BY GABI GARRETT

Faye Phillips is full of energy and life as she discusses her upcoming event. The energy exudes Ms. Phillips’ , not unlike the, performers and models who will star in her upcoming fashion charity showcase.

Her star-studded cast includes, but is not limited to fun performers such as, Ms. Venus, who is a popular performer in Mobile.

Phillips will be launching her “Recycle Revolution: from Fairhope to Paris” collection, which will include recycled materials as well as, decorated one-of-a-kind pieces.

The show occurs on July 12th at 6:30pm at the Venue in Fairhope. The event will support two important causes both Alzheimer’s and Autism.

“I want this to be an annual event people come to to have fun and most importantly, continuously support these two epidemic causes because they are not slowing down anytime soon,” Phillips shared.

Recent research shows 1 in 4 boys show signs of autism, including a four year old in Faye’s own family, making this cause close to her heart. Proceeds from one half of the event will be awarded to the American Autism and Rehabilitation Center in Daphne.

As far as Alzheimer’s, another cause close to Phillips’ heart as her mother struggles with memory care, the remaining one half of proceeds will be awarded to Dr. Charles Schwartz in Hattiesburg, Louisiana – one of the only neurologists with memory care in our Southern area. This organization has a not for profit that helps caregivers learn how to give support as need for care by patients’ increases over time.

Event tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door, though attendees can recieve $5 off if they bring a new, 10 inch teddy bear. You can purchase tickets at Tamara’s in downtown Fairhope, or by calling Faye directly.

“The bears are much needed! Both the adults and children of both causes are in need of snuggles and love,” Phillip says.

This event is Phillips’ way to showcase her fashion independence, as she now launches back into her own line and highlights two imperative causes at the same time.

“I’d like to think I’m a bit like Coco Chanel,” Phillips’ laughs, “I love her entrepreneurial style, how she came from nothing, in fact, I am a Chanel ambassador now.”

Recycled materials have always been a passion for Philllips, she says, in fact, she made recyclable bikinis in her early days lined with trash bags.

Faye Wray Designs will feature long time popular favorites, such as Mardi Gras themed outfits and Marilyn Monroe classics. The event will also host Elivs and Marilyn Monroe look alike contests.

“This is sure to be a great girls night out,” Phillips’ promises. “Silent auction items are sure to attract both genders, for the boys, we have an all day fishing trip from an Orange Beach vendor.”

Join Phillips’ and organization for a preview of the event at Page and Palette during Fairhope’s Art Walk, this Friday July 6th to purchase tickets, drop off donations or bears.

“Even if you can’t attend the event but want to participate, I am willing to meet you to pick up any donations, or bears,” Phillips shares.

The Details:

Event: July 12th at 6:30pm at the Venue in Fairhope

105 S Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532

Cost: $40 pre-event, $50 at the door | $5 off for brining a new 10’ bear.

Cash or check please

Available to purchase Tamara’s Downtown, Fairhope, Alabama

104 N Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532

or

Contact Faye directly:

251-600-9551

fayewray777@yahoo.com