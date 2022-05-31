Members of the Mobile City Council couldn’t agree on much during a rules committee meeting Tuesday to discuss the hiring of a firm to conduct a racial polarization study related to redistricting. The elected city leaders couldn’t even agree on what constitutes racial polarization.

The council has previously approved the funding of a study, but wanted to determine what parameters would be used to hire a firm to conduct it.

As the body considers redistricting, councilors agreed to call for a study to determine how likely residents were to choose a candidate based on race. The idea of the study is to determine how likely a traditional minority racial group is to pick a candidate of their choice. A study of this type looks at past voting data on a precinct-by-precinct basis to make the determination.

The study, councilors hope, will help determine if current redistricting lines drawn by Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration would truly allow for a fourth Black-majority district in District 7, where Black voters could choose the candidate they want.

During the debate, District 5 Councilman Joel Daves said when doing interviews for a firm, he would try to determine if a group would be going into the study with “any preconceived notions” on the subject. District 2 Councilman William Carroll was quick to respond.

“Jesus, Mary and Joseph, racial polarization exists in the city,” Carroll said. “We are polarized. We have one group that wants one thing that is strong and we have another group that wants another thing that is strong.”

As an example, Carroll brought up racist emails he received in reference to an affordable housing project under consideration downtown. Carroll characterized some of the emails as writers saying “I don’t want Black people in our downtown.”

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones said that what Carroll was describing wasn’t racial polarization, but just straight-up racism.

“Yes, racism exists and will continue to exist because of small minds,” he said. “Racial polarization has everything to do with voting.”

The Rules Committee and Chairman Ben Reynolds, District 4 councilman, also discussed a timeline for the work and how the process would go. Reynolds said a Request for Proposals would go out by June 10. Interested firms would then have two weeks to respond. Firms would then be interviewed via Zoom on June 28. Reynolds said overflow interviews could occur on July 5 and the council could make a decision later in the day on July 5.

The chosen firm would then be requested to produce a report no later than July 26. The council has until Aug. 12 to approve redistricting lines of its own before Stimpson’s plan goes into effect.

A supermajority must approve the new lines in order for changes to be made. A supermajority of five votes must also approve the hiring of a firm to conduct the racial polarization study. Previously, both Reynolds and Jones have vowed to abstain from votes on redistricting until annexation is brought back before the council. It’s unclear how this could impact upcoming redistricting votes, but if their vows hold in this case, the remaining five councilors would have to agree on lines and the hiring of a firm for the study in order for either to pass.

Outside of a timeline for the process, the committee accomplished very little and Reynolds called for another meeting on Tuesday, June 7, to further discuss the scope of work and a possible request for proposals.