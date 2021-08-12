The Reese’s Senior Bowl revealed its watch list Thursday for the 2022 game, to be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus. The watch list includes several players with Mobile connections and totals more than 400 players.

The watch list was released Thursday morning prior to a press conference at Senior Bowl headquarters on Dauphin Street. The 2022 Senior Bowl will be played on Feb. 5.

The watch list includes South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert (McGill-Toolen), Auburn’s Roger McCreary (Williamson), LSU’s Neil Farrell Jr. (Murphy), Troy’s Carton Martial (McGill-Toolen) and Reggie Todd (Blount) and UAB’s Tyler Johnston III (Spanish Fort) among the players from area high schools. South Alabama is also represented by transfer quarterback Jake Bentley.

Alabama placed seven players on the watch list — DB Josh Jobe, DL LaBryan Ray, DL Phildarian Mathis, DB Daniel Wright, DE Chris Allen, LB Jaylen Moody and RB Brian Robinson Jr. Auburn has nine players on the list, including McCreary, DB Dreshun Miller, DB Smoke Monday, LB Zakoby McClain, OL Brodarious Hamm, OL Tashawn Manning, OL Nick Brahms, RB Shaun Silvers and WR Demetris Robertson.

Troy also placed OL Austin Stidham on the list along with Martial and Todd, while UAB is also represented by DB T.D. Marshall, DB Kristopher Moll, LB Justin Thomas and TE Hayden Pittman. Other players from in-state colleges include QB Aqeel Glass of Alabama A&M and QB Zerrick Cooper and DL D.J. Coleman of Jacksonville State.

The SEC was well represented on the watch list, with Arkansas (6), Georgia (11), Florida (8), Kentucky (5), South Carolina (6), Tennessee (4) Missouri (4), Vanderbilt (1), Texas A&M (8), Ole Miss (8), Mississippi State (3) and LSU (9) placing players on the list. The Sun Belt Conference is also represented, with Appalachian State (6), Arkansas State (2), Coastal Carolina (4), Georgia Southern (4), Georgia State (2), Louisiana (5) and Texas State (1) placing players on the list along with South Alabama and Troy. The only Sun Belt school without representation on the watch list is Louisiana-Monroe.

Southern Miss is represented by three players — DB Camron Harrell, OL Bryce Foxworth and WR Jason Brownlee.