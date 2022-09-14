The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced Wednesday it is holding its second-ever public ticket launch on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 8 a.m. CDT for the upcoming game on Saturday, Feb. 4, at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game has already held two exclusive ticket pre-sales, the first for its fan base that includes Senior Bowl committee members and recurring ticket purchasers, and the other for University of South Alabama season ticket holders.

In addition, the Senior Bowl is also adding a new first-come, first-serve general admission ticket ($15) in the north end zone of the stadium. The general admission, non-reserved seating will give fans an opportunity to sit near the tunnel where players enter/exit the field, which is traditionally where players hand out swag items like wristbands and gloves after the game.

“Football season is finally here, and we’re excited to roll out our second annual Reese’s Senior Bowl ticket launch,” said Sernior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy. “Our game is fortunate to have such an incredible state-of-the-art, fan-friendly environment like Hancock Whitney Stadium to host the best players in next year’s NFL draft. As is the case every year, the goal is a sellout … Everyone at the Senior Bowl appreciates Mobile’s support and there’s no better way to show the rest of the country how much the game means to our community than to have a full house in front of a national television audience.”

Ticket options and prices include: chairback, $55; benchback, $35; bleacher, $18, $25, $40; general admission, $15. Tickets are available at https://www.seniorbowl.com/tickets/