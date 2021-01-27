Players taking part in the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week will pay tribute to Mobile native Hank Aaron, the Hall of Famer who died at age 86 last Friday. Included on the back of the helmets each of the players wear this week will be a decal featuring Aaron’s No. 44 in the Atlanta Braves’ colors — the number in blue with red trim. Pictured above is the helmet of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, which features several decals, but shows Aaron’s No. 44 decal on the top right portion. Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy announced the decision last Friday afternoon on Twitter.