Following a week of area tournaments, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state softball tournament moves into regional play this week, with teams in the Lagniappe coverage area who qualified for the event heading to Gulf Shores.

The double-elimination tournaments were set to begin on Tuesday and continue through Friday, with other regionals scheduled in Montgomery, Florence and Albertville.

Two defending state champions — Satsuma in Class 5A and Orange Beach in Class 2A — are among the 15 area teams who earned spots in their respective regional tournaments. Other local teams set to play this week include Bayshore Christian (Class 1A); Mobile Christian and Cottage Hill Christian (Class 3A); St. Michael (Class 4A); Elberta, LeFlore and St. Paul’s (Class 5A); Saraland, Baldwin County, McGill-Toolen and Robertsdale (Class 6A); and Theodore and Mary G. Montgomery (Class 7A).

The top two teams from each area tournament earned a spot in the regional tournament. The top two teams from each classification in each of the four regional tournaments will advance to the state tournament, to be played May 17-21 in Oxford. The eight-team, double-elimination tournament will decide the state champion in all seven classifications.

Orange Beach is hoping to make it back to the state championship tournament where it won in dramatic fashion last year, its first year competing in the event. Then-seventh-grader Ada Hodo smashed a two-run, no-doubt, walk-off, title-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Pisgah 3-2. Pisgah had won 10 state titles since 2001, but the day belonged to the Makos. Orange Beach beat Spring Garden 3-1, Sumiton Christian 6-4 and G.W. Long 7-1 before knocking off Pisgah.

Satsuma has made the state championship tournament in the past but had failed to get past the first day of play before being eliminated. That wasn’t the case last year as the Gators claimed the Class 5A crown, beating Ardmore 6-1 in the championship game. They had defeated Sardis 4-2, Elmore County 4-3 and Faith Academy 8-0 before losing to Ardmore 5-3, a loss that set up the winner-take-all game.

Here is a look at the dates, times and matchups for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area for this week’s regional tournament at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex:

Class 1A

Bayshore Christian vs. Sweet Water, Thursday, 9 a.m.

Class 2A

Orange Beach vs. Washington County, Thursday, 10:45 a.m.

Class 3A

Mobile Christian vs. Pike County, Tuesday, 11 a.m.; Cottage Hill Christian vs. Opp, Tuesday, 12:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Jackson vs. St. Michael, Tuesday, 12:45 p.m.

Class 5A

Elberta vs. Charles Henderson, Wednesday, 9 a.m.; Satsuma vs. Carroll, Wednesday, 9 a.m.; Andalusia vs. LeFlore, Wednesday, 9 a.m.; Rehobeth vs. St. Paul’s, Wednesday, 9 a.m.

Class 6A

Saraland vs. Eufaula, Tuesday, 11 a.m.; Baldwin County vs. Sidney Lanier, Tuesday, 11 a.m.; Opelika vs. McGill-Toolen, Tuesday, 11 a.m.; Park Crossing vs. Robertsdale, Tuesday, 11 a.m.

CLASS 7A

Theodore vs. Auburn, Thursday, 9 a.m.; Mary G. Montgomery vs. Central-Phenix City, Thursday, 9 a.m.