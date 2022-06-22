Photo | American alligator. By Billy Pope/ADCNR.

The Alligator mississippiensis — commonly known as the American alligator — can trace its origins back 37 million years. The first Spanish explorers to Florida were not sure what they had come upon, naming the creature “el largarto” for “the lizard.”

Although Louisiana and Florida may have greater numbers, Alabama has its fair share of the largest reptile in North America, which can exceed 14 feet and 1,000 pounds. Renowned for its meat and leather, the species was threatened with extinction because of unregulated harvest. It is believed Alabama was the first state to protect alligators by outlawing these unlimited harvests in 1938.

By 1987, the species was removed from the endangered species list and the alligator population has continued to expand since. Now the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has opened online registration for the state’s 17th annual regulated alligator hunts.

Registration must be completed by 8 a.m. on July 13. For complete season information, visit outdooralabama.com/seasons-and-bag-limits/alligator-season.

According to the ADCNR, there will be 260 Alligator Possession Tags distributed among five hunting zones. The administrative fee to apply for an Alligator Possession Tag is $22 and individuals may register one time per zone. While the tag is free, the selected hunters and their assistants are required to have valid hunting licenses in their possession while hunting.

Only Alabama residents and Alabama lifetime license holders ages 16 years or older may apply for tags. Alabama lifetime license holders may apply for an Alligator Possession Tag even if they have moved out of the state.

According to a report from Alabama Outdoor News, the 2021 season produced at least four alligators longer than 12 feet. Leading the way was a 12-foot, 11-inch specimen taken by James Akins of Fort Payne in the West Central Zone.

Mandy Stokes of Thomasville set a world record in 2014 when she took a 15-foot, 9-inch alligator that weighed 1,011 pounds from the West Central Zone. Keith Fancher of Sterrett held the previous Alabama record in 2011 with a 14-foot, 2-inch alligator that weighed 838 pounds captured in the West Central Zone.

HUNTING ZONES

The ADCNR has listed the following hunting zones, total tags issued per zone and hunt dates:

Southwest Zone (100 tags) — Private and public waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties north of Interstate 10, and private and public waters in Washington, Clarke and Monroe counties east of U.S. 43 and south of U.S. 84. Dates: Sunset on Aug. 11 until sunrise on Aug. 14; sunset on Aug. 18 until sunrise on Aug. 21.

Coastal Zone (50 tags) — Private and public waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties south of Interstate 10. Dates: Sunset on Aug. 11 until sunrise on Aug. 14; sunset on Aug. 18 until sunrise on Aug. 21.

Southeast Zone (40 tags) — Private and public waters in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Russell counties (excluding public Alabama state waters in the Walter F. George Reservoir/Lake Eufaula and its navigable tributaries). Dates: Sunset on Aug. 13 until sunrise on Sept. 5.

West Central Zone (50 tags) — Private and public waters in Monroe (north of U.S. Highway 84), Wilcox and Dallas counties. Dates: Sunset on Aug. 11 until sunrise on Aug. 14; sunset on Aug. 18 until sunrise on Aug. 21.

Lake Eufaula Zone (20 tags) — Public state waters only in the Walter F. George Reservoir/Lake Eufaula and its navigable tributaries, south of Alabama Highway 208 at Omaha Bridge (excludes Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge). Dates: Sunset on Aug. 19 until sunrise Oct. 3.

LOTTERY SELECTION

Hunters will be randomly selected by computer to receive one Alligator Possession Tag each (the tags are non-transferable). The random selection process will utilize a preference point system. The system increases the likelihood of repeat registrants being selected for a hunt as long as the applicant continues to apply.

The more years an applicant participates in the registration, the higher the likelihood of being selected. If an applicant does not register for the hunt in a given year or is selected and accepts a tag for a hunt, the preference point status is forfeited.

Applicants can check their selection status after noon on July 13 at publichunts.dcnr.alabama.gov/public. Those selected to receive a tag must confirm their acceptance online by 8 a.m. on July 20. After that date, alternates will be notified to fill any vacancies. Applicants drawn for the hunt must complete an online Alligator Training Course before accepting their hunter/alternate status. The official course will be available on the applicant’s status page upon login.

If selected for an Alligator Possession Tag at two or more locations, hunters must choose which location they would like to hunt. The slot for locations not chosen will be filled from a list of randomly selected alternates.

Each person receiving an Alligator Possession Tag will be allowed to harvest one alligator during the season. An 8-foot minimum length requirement is in effect for alligators harvested in the Lake Eufaula Zone. There is no minimum length for hunts in the other zones. The use of bait is prohibited.

All alligator harvests must be immediately tagged with the temporary Alligator Possession Tag and reported as directed for each zone. The permanent Alligator Possession Tag will be distributed after the hunt by Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division personnel.

Hunting hours are official sunset to official sunrise in the Southwest, Coastal, Southeast and West Central zones. For the Lake Eufaula Zone, hunting is allowed in both daytime and nighttime hours. All Alabama hunting and boating regulations must be followed.