If you like rematches you’re going to love the AHSAA prep football playoff semifinals in Class 5A and Class 6A. At least as far as it concerns Mobile-area teams.

In Class 6A, Saraland will travel to Spanish Fort next Friday night, with the winner playing for the state championship the following Friday night (Dec. 4) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. In Class 5A, Faith Academy travels to St. Paul’s next Friday night to take on the Saints, with the winner moving to the state title game the following Thursday (Dec. 3) in Tuscaloosa.

Blount lost to Spanish Fort and UMS-Wright fell to Faith Academy, knocking those local teams out of the playoffs.

Steve Mask picked up his 200th career victory and his 100th win as head coach at St. Paul’s in the Saints’ 27-13 victory over two-time defending Class 5A state champion Central-Clay County Friday night on the Saints’ home field. The victory keeps St. Paul’s unbeaten on the season with a 13-0 record.

At Faith Academy, the Rams defeated UMS-Wright 37-16, scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 16-15 deficit. The loss for UMS, which won three consecutive Class 4A state crowns before being bumped up a classification for this season, was the Bulldogs’ first playoff loss since Nov. 11, 2016. They had won 17 straight playoff game prior to Friday night.

The Rams are now 11-1 on the year, their only loss a 20-6 defeat at the hands of — you guessed it — St. Paul’s.

In Class 6A action, Saraland — which went through the 2019 regular season unbeaten only to lose in the first round of the playoffs — took another step toward playing for the state crown by knocking off Opelika 46-27 at home Friday night. The win improved Saraland’s record to 11-2 on the season. The only on-the-field loss for the Spartans this season? A 24-21 defeat at home to Spanish Fort. The Spartans also had a forfeit loss to Hewitt-Trussville this season.

Spanish Fort, 10-3, knocked off Blount, 24-14 Friday night to set up the rematch with Saraland. Spanish Fort came from behind to stop the Leopards. Now it awaits the Spartans at home next week.

The one certainty is there will be a Mobile-area team playing for a state championship the first week of December in Class 6A and Class 5A. As for which teams will be in those games, only the rematches can answer.