Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, marks the first anniversary of the death of Mobile’s Hank Aaron. The National Baseball Hall of Famer, who is best known by baseball fans for breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974, but who also gained respect nationally for his humanitarian efforts following his baseball career, died at the age of 86 a year ago today.

He is remembered for his feats on and off the field in his hometown of Mobile and in Atlanta where he resided in retirement, as well as all across the nation. Aaron was remembered by the Atlanta City Council, the National Baseball Hall of Fame, The Negro League Baseball Museum and many others on the anniversary of his passing.

He is especially remembered here in Mobile, where Hank Aaron Stadium celebrates all he meant to this area and in the Hank Aaron Childhood Home and Museum, located at Hank Aaron Stadium.

His charity work continues today through his Chasing the Dream Foundation.

“Hank Aaron is near the top of everyone’s list of all-time great players,” Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said last year upon hearing of Aaron’s passing. “His monumental achievements as a player were surpassed only by his dignity and integrity as a person. Hank symbolized the very best of our game, and his all-around excellence provided Americans and fans across the world with an example to which to aspire. His career demonstrates that a person who goes to work with humility every day can hammer his way into history — and find a way to shine like no other.”

In honor of the one-year anniversary of his passing, here are some of the stories that appeared in Lagniappe and on the Lagniappe website following the news of Aaron’s death:

