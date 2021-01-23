Baseball fans of a certain age can easily recall the night Hank Aaron became baseball’s all-time home run king, slapping an Al Downing pitch over the left-center field fence at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium on April 8, 1974. Some can even remember the call of the historic homer by play-by-play broadcaster Milo Hamilton or that of Vin Scully.

That moment is one of the most iconic in baseball history. But Aaron, the Mobile native and Hall of Famer who passed away Friday morning, Jan. 22, at the age of 86, was more than just a home run hitter, as his career stats indicate. Beyond baseball, he led an equally historic and impactful life as a humanitarian and philanthropist.

Memories of what Aaron meant to the game, to his hometown, to those in all walks of life were shared by those who knew him personally and those who knew him from afar.

Several spoke to Lagniappe Friday to share their thoughts about Hank Aaron the ballplayer and Hank Aaron the man.

Cleon Jones, former Major League player, member of the “Miracle Mets”: “Everybody’s carrying a heavy heart today. Certainly, he was a great player and a son of Mobile and someone that I call my friend.

“There were a lot of standout moments (with Hank). You have to understand, coming up in Mobile and being (that there were) limited recreation centers that you could visit and play in, every one of them that I visited had Hank Aaron’s mark on it. For instance, when we played in Toulminville they’d say, ‘Hank Aaron hit (a home run) over here,’ and if I played in Prichard or somewhere they’d say, ‘Hank hit one over there.’ So even at the age of 13 or 14 that was etched in my mind what he had accomplished and what kind of a player he was.

“I had the great pleasure of meeting Hank, I believe I was in the seventh grade or something like that. He came to my school and he was on the assembly program and I got a chance to shake his hand and listen to him talk about being in the Major Leagues. I knew from that point on that I wanted to be a Major League ballplayer, so he influenced my life a great deal.

“No doubt, the highlight of my life as it related to baseball was being on the all-star team in 1969 with Hank and Willie McCovey, three guys from Mobile on the starting team for the National League. I had to pinch myself. Here I am with my idol, someone I wanted to be like and immolate, and here I am on the same all-star team (with him). Certainly, being able to play against him that same year in the playoffs, I tell everybody, we beat the Braves, we didn’t beat Hank Aaron; I think he hit about .400 off us. We beat the rest of the Braves. During that period, we shared moments together because he was like a big brother.”

Dale Murphy, former Braves player and NL MVP: “The best way to put it is the honor and the blessing it is to have been around Hank and rub shoulders with Hank. Obviously, I was a lot younger than Hank and when I started my minor league career he had been traded to the (Milwaukee) Brewers, but then he came back of course and worked for many years with the Braves (front office).

“It is just a blessing to be able to know Hank and rub shoulders with him. There was something, a special spirit that emanated from him, a force that was forged from the challenging circumstances in the racism that he grew up with and played under. And then to be the player he was is something I will never be able to understand and fully appreciate, but I certainly honor him and put him in a (special) place. I hold him in such high regard for his life, his example, his strength and just to be able to feel that and to have been around him on a few occasions was a great blessing.

“Nancy and I got invited to his 80th birthday party that Delta put on, and that was a remarkable event with many hundreds of people there. He was interviewed by Bob Costas and then I was invited to a ceremony … in which a building was named for him and his wife. And afterward they said they are having lunch over at the Aaron’s house, so I got to go to his house and that was a remarkable experience. Dusty Baker was there, Garry Matthews was there and Ralph Garr was there; just to be able to sit down with those guys and Hank and to be able to have lunch with Hank in his home, I don’t even know how to describe that feeling, but that was a remarkable day.”

Billy Williams, Mobile native and Hall of Famer: “I watched this guy grow up in Mobile and (become a) Major Leaguer, spent so many years up there breaking all kinds of records. He was an inspiration to us, as in individual and as a player. I think one of the biggest things, the influence Henry had on me was, first of all he was from Mobile and to watch him come from Mobile and to have some outstanding years as a baseball player.

“There are times, this is before we went to spring training, we would have workouts at Carver Stadium, which was right around the corner from where Henry used to live. After we’d get through with our hitting and our fielding we’d go in the stands and we’d just talk about baseball. He’d give us an idea of what the pitchers threw and how they’d try to get you out. He was a big influence in that way. He wanted to bring every kid from Mobile to the Major Leagues and perform at a higher level.

“It’s a heavy loss, not only to his family, but the family of baseball, all the way from the commissioner to who managed him in the minor leagues and major leagues. I think it’s a loss — people get old but you don’t think of this happening to a star player like Henry Aaron, and all of a sudden … I talked to a friend of mine this morning, Willie Clemens, before it hit the news and he was telling me that (his wife) Billye went into his room to wake him up — he would normally wake up about 9 or 10 o’clock — and she went in there to wake him up and he was gone.

“It’s a tough time for his family. A lot of people — I’m looking at the TV now and Major League Baseball, many, many of his teammates and friends, people who played against him, have been on and saying, as you would expect, good things about him. Everybody talks about the consistency that he had as a Major League player. He didn’t hit 50 home runs a year, he always compiled 40 or 45 and all of a sudden he broke a record. Not only was he a great hitter, breaking the home run record, but he was also a tremendous fielder. He could run, he had a good arm and he did everything that would make you a great ballplayer, which he was.”

Bob Kendrick, president, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum: “The loss of Henry Aaron hits me both professionally in the work that I do at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and personally; he is my all-time favorite baseball player, my childhood idol as a kid growing up in Crawfordville, Ga., about 80 miles east of Atlanta. I’m a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan so I’ve admired Henry Aaron since I was probably 5 or 6 years old. It’s rare in this life that you get to meet your idol and having had the opportunity to spend time with Henry Aaron meant the world to me. His passing is a tremendous void for the Negro Leagues family and certainly for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. It is a void that we cannot fill. He is that important as we look at the history of the Negro Leagues and the transition from the Negro Leagues to the Major Leagues.

“Often times, the picture of him standing at the train station about to leave to go join the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro Leagues in 1952, for a lot of our visitors that is their first inkling that Henry Aaron played in the Negro Leagues. In many ways he was a validating force for the other players who preceded him. So, when you look at what his accomplishments were as a baseball player, but maybe more importantly who he was as a man; the human qualities of Henry Aaron far exceeded what he did on the baseball field and he’s one of the greatest baseball players of all time. But you could never reduce the impact of his life to just baseball. Henry Aaron is one of the greatest human beings who has ever walked the face of the Earth, he is a civil rights icon, he is a humanitarian and he will be sorely missed.”

Jeff Idelson, former president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame: “It’s been horrific for the Hall of Fame for the last 10 months; that’s 10 guys (who have passed away) in the past 10 months and four since Christmas. A lot of them were major, major titans like Hammer and (Tom) Seaver, it’s just brutal.

“He cared greatly about the game and where it was headed. He always had a vested interest in wanting to see it get better. He used his excellence on the field and his stature to help make the world and the game a better place. In terms of the Hall of Fame, anytime we would ask him to participate he always said yes. And very apropos, when the Hall of Fame put together an exhibit 10 years ago on baseball’s records, a permanent exhibition called ‘One for the Books,’ the centerpiece was Henry Aaron. We needed one person to exemplify greatness and there’s no one who did that more so than Henry Aaron.

“His loss is profound. Much like Jackie Robinson, he accomplished so much in the face of racism and did so with a quiet dignity which set the tone for others who followed him. Personally, I lost a guy I talked to all the time. We talked about sports, we talked about politics, we talked about the Braves, we talked about the world at large. He’s someone who cared for the country to continue to grow and become a more fair place, a more equal place, and I’m going to miss those conversations with him.

“I think probably the story (I have of him) is probably how proud he was to have come from Mobile and what that city meant to him and how he never forgot where he came from. I think when we were able to work with him and the BayBears at the time and take his childhood home and move it over to the ballpark and turn it into a history museum … I remember the ceremony so well with Henry standing on the porch that he probably stood on so many times as a little kid, standing there and being able to let the folks of Mobile know how he felt about them and what they meant to his upbringing and what they meant to his career. To have the many Hall of Famers we had on hand that day — we had Reggie Jackson and Rickey Henderson and Willie Mays, all turning out to support Hank, it made that day extra special.”

Luis Gonzalez, former South Alabama player and Major Leaguer: “Hank leaves an incredible legacy, starting out in the Negro Leagues and then making it to the Major Leagues and the impact he made in baseball. He had that infectious smile. Everybody loved Hank. If you ran across him anywhere, whether it was during his playing days or somebody like me, running across him at the stadium or in Mobile when I was there for the dedication of his home that was put at the stadium. He just always took the time with people and he was caring, he was always very caring. He was an incredible ballplayer that motivated a lot of the younger African-American kids to be like him.

“It was a thrill (the first time I met him). I’ll be honest with you, I must have done a book report (on him) in elementary school 100 times. There was a book with his home run call on it and I love baseball and he was The Man. And then to get the opportunity to play at South Alabama and knowing that he was from there; to me Mobile has always been a sleeper town of great Hall of Fame baseball players that have come through there and were born there and raised there.”

Turner Ward, Mobilian and former Major Leaguer: “To me personally, I’ve always told this story, as a 9- or 10-year-old boy, going to a big-league ballpark for the only time before I became a big leaguer, I went to see Hank Aaron play when he was closing in on Babe Ruth’s record. For me, that moment was when my dream started. And I was able to share my dream with Hank, of how he inspired me; he was a big influence to a young kid who was sitting out in left field (stands) to watch him hit a homer. My dad took us out of school that day and it was getting close (to No. 715). I just know the only reason we went was because he was closing in on that record. And he did hit a homer that day. Every swing that he took, the flashes and the lights and the cameras, with every swing he took it was so surreal. My dad had me and my brother Wes and my brother Wade and we were all scattered out in left field trying to catch a homer. It was just a really big moment that has stayed with me — it was one of those moments where you can still see the lights flashing and still see the fans cheering and still see what was going on in that moment. It was very inspiring.

“He came for the opening of the (Hank Aaron Childhood) Museum at The Hank and I was managing (the Mobile BayBears) at the stadium (when he shared the story). He was always a gentleman. I had met him a few different times. I think he was a little excited in the sense that he inspired a young kid that ended up playing 16 years (in the majors) and I was able to share that story with him.

“I’ve been around the game and it has been my experience that the game will forget you real quick. But the game doesn’t forget guys like Hank. And people don’t forget guys like Hank. What he went through and what he endured and what he accomplished, he’s a legend. Of course, he’s always going to be a legend in the game who is looked upon as one of the greatest. He did so many things so well and you don’t see that a lot these days — a guy like maybe a Mookie Betts who can hit for average and hit homers and drive in runs and do it all. Hank, he could do it all.”

Terry Adams, Mobile native, former Major League pitcher: “Obviously we always had ties because when I broke into the big leagues I was with Billy Williams (with the Cubs) and he was from Mobile and we just always had a connection. He was always a name that came up, being in the Hall of Fame. We couldn’t talk about Mobile without speaking of Hank Aaron, so he’s always been a special person who meant a lot of us pro athletes and big leaguers who came from here. It was part of our tradition and he was the leader of our tradition of being from Mobile. He meant a lot to all of us.

“I just think his name itself stands out, not just to Mobile but to baseball in general. The home run leader and the nickname ‘Hammerin’ Hank, and being from the Atlanta Braves, just his name itself had such longevity and never seemed to fade away. Everybody always spoke so highly of him and his name carried value and tradition and integrity in the game.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson: “I was saddened to learn of the passing of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and native Mobilian Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron this morning. Though ‘Hammerin’ Hank’ is revered throughout the United States for his record-setting career, he will always hold a special place in our hearts here in the city of Mobile. A humanitarian, business leader, philanthropist and a national baseball icon — Hank Aaron represented the best of our city. We join others around the country today in mourning his loss and remembering him for a life well-lived.”