SUBMITTED — Baldwin County’s Removal Day reenactment returns Thursday, Oct. 7, depicting the debate over the relocation of the county seat from Daphne to Bay Minette in 1901.

The story will be told by Baldwin County Legislative Services Director Cliff McCollum, portraying the Daphne perspective, and Bay Minette Mayor Robert “Bob” Wills, defending his home turf. Other attractions include a dessert baking competition, period attire contest, Perdido Vineyards. games for the kids, old timey music and more. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the story.

The event is sponsored by the Baldwin County Commission and led by the Department of Archives and History in partnership with the City of Bay Minette.

For more information about this event contact Felisha Anderson, Director of Archives and History at 251-580-2572 or fanderson@baldwincountyal.gov.

WHAT: Reenactment and Storytelling – Removal of the County Seat from Daphne to Bay Minette

WHERE: Baldwin County Courthouse Pavilion, 312 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette, Alabama 36507

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

TIME: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.