Photos | Courtesy of Roe Acrees

Long before the community of Spring Hill was incorporated by Mobile in 1956, many residents and nearby students would escape the oppressive heat of summer with a dip into the spring-fed body of water called College Lake.

This spot on the eastern edge of the Spring Hill College (SHC) campus is now known as Mirror Lake. It has often been described as a “hidden treasure” for those who frequent the area.

A group approached SHC in the mid-1970s and proposed creating a tennis club at the site. A long-term ground lease was signed.

While the facility thrived for many years, the number of active numbers declined. A new initiative, though, has begun to renovate the facility and make it a gem that’s no longer veiled.

Back to the beginning

Dr. Christopher Puto is president emeritus of SHC, having led the college from 2015 to 2018. His connections go back much further. He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics in 1964 and later served on the SHC Board of Trustees from 2003 to 2012.

“I remember it well from when I was a student in the 1960s,” Puto said of Mirror Lake. “It was a natural spring, just like the ones that gave the Spring Hill area its name.

“It was the resident swimming home for students. But the construction of I-65 distorted the spring that fed into the lake.”

Puto said the idea of a tennis club on the site first came up in 1974. It would be a long-term ground lease for the campus land.

“The land is owned by Spring Hill College, but it is on the periphery of the main campus,” Puto said. “Similar to the golf course being a part of the main campus, the college is the landlord.”

The Mirror Lake Racquet Club found success. Puto said it was a popular facility for many years. It even added an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

“At one time they had a thriving tennis group,” he said. “I would say it approached 150 players.”

Those numbers have fallen over the last few years.

“The club has never closed, but the membership has dwindled,” Puto said. “There is a lot of competition for players to play tennis.

“The Mirror Lake membership became more senior. A lot of the younger players found other places.”

Also spurring the exodus of members were rumors that Mirror Lake would shut down.

“They obviously were having trouble meeting lease obligations,” Puto said. “It was on the verge of closing around 2016 or 2017.

“I was president of Spring Hill College at the time. In my role, I was aware there was a strong community engagement with the club. They are long-standing friends of the college.”

Puto said it would not have been good for the community to see Mirror Lake close.

“I approached the person who was president of the club at the time,” Puto said. “We discussed the back rent, and they agreed they did not have the resources.

“The club changed the bylaws. The majority of their board is now appointed by the president of Spring Hill College.”

Puto currently serves as president of the Mirror Lake Racquet Club.

“The college’s goal is to help the club rejuvenate to a measure of what it once was,” Puto said. “It would also be a nice asset for the college, where the faculty and staff could participate.”

A special place

Roe Acree is one of the longest-tenured members of Mirror Lake.

“I’ve been there from the very beginning of the club,” he said. “My father, Jesse Acree, was one of the earliest members in the early 1970s.

“I graduated from Spring Hill in 1972. The tennis courts were just being finished at that point. I played on the tennis team at Spring Hill, so I was very interested in Mirror Lake.”

Following college, Acree served in the U.S. Army. After being discharged, he returned to his tennis roots by working at the John Newcombe Tennis Ranch in Texas. He eventually moved back to Mobile and ended up coaching the tennis team at his alma mater for a few years.

Acree has been there for the highs and lows at Mirror Lake.

“At one point, we had 200 members,” he said. “It was difficult to get a court. You would need to reserve a day or so in advance.

“Then members began leaving. We got down to about 40 people. We could not manage a tennis pro. We had to maintain the courts ourselves.”

Acree credits the SHC administrators for supporting the facility.

“Dr. Puto and Spring Hill have been very helpful in Mirror Lake surviving the challenges of low membership,” he said.

The future, according to Acree, is bright.

“We have survived by the seat of our pants,” he said. “A lot of volunteers have stepped forward. We put up scaffolding to replace light bulbs. We have had two years of great participation with the Mobile Tennis Center.

“With the hiring of new tennis pros, we are hoping they will be able to bring some members and some activities that we have sorely missed. Members who had little children are now parents who can see all the activity taking place here.”

Lending a hand

Peter Burns has been a member of Mirror Lake for 25 years. Having served as the facility’s president from 2008 to 2015, he knows how important it was for members to step up to keep the club alive.

“There was a time when the lease with Spring Hill had expired,” Burns said. “People were afraid Mirror Lake would close down. A lot of members quit and joined other locations.

“It was really tough. When it looked like we might have to close the club, we decided to go on an all-volunteer basis with no paid staff.”

One of those key figures is John Adam Monroe. He accepted the position of “maintenance man for life” in 2010. His compensation was a free lifetime membership.

“He is a very colorful man who used to be in journalism,” Burns said. “He is in his early 80s. He has done what would have cost us $400 a month or more, year after year. He can be a crusty curmudgeon, but without a doubt is one of the most interesting people I’ve ever known.”

Burns said Monroe is also very active in keeping the courts in shape. If he sees an opening in the schedule, he will recruit members to come out and play.

Another key volunteer has been Mike Sellers.

“Like John, he is very handy,” Burns said. “We are fortunate to have such great members. Any time we have a problem, we have a group of competent men and women who will hop in and fix it.

“Mirror Lake is a wonderful club to be a part of. I feel very good about where we are. It is a wonderful family-friendly facility, with a swimming pool, tennis and camaraderie. It is unique to Mobile.”

Making a splash

Another part of the facility that is facing repairs is the swimming pool.

“In 2019, we had a 100-year flood stream along College Lane,” Puto said. “It inundated the pool and made it unusable.”

This was a major setback. The swimming pool was a key attraction at the club as the tennis membership faded.

“In 2018, we created a separate swim membership,” Puto said. “The faculty and staff could join on a reduced membership. It was not open year-round because it was not heated.”

There are plans to get it back into operation.

“The City of Mobile Swim Association has approached us,” Puto said. “They wanted the venue to use for their students to practice and to hold meets.

“We would like to do it, but the pool is inoperable. They have stepped forward to repair the pool.”

The plan is to have the pool available this spring.

“It is a win-win for both parties,” Puto said. “They now have access to the pool they need, and we didn’t have the resources to repair it.”

Tennis, anyone?

While the pool is not usable at this time, the same cannot be said about the Mirror Lake tennis courts.

“We have eight clay — also known as Rubico — courts that are in fine shape,” Puto said. “I can tell you from experience that the older you get, the better the clay courts feel on your legs.

“We recently worked with the Mobile Tennis Center to supply them during the USTA Southern Regionals Combo Tournament. We were one of the host sites, and that gave us greater visibility.”

The Mirror Lake board hired a married couple — Carla and Justin Davis — Jan. 1 to give lessons and to put the club in better shape.

“We are getting basic operating procedures codified,” Puto said. “We hope to have quite a nice venue for people who are invested in the project.”

The Davis family now lives on Dauphin Island, but their paths to get there came from many directions. Carla began playing tennis at 11 in her home state of New York. She went on to play in the Challenge Tour before starting her coaching career in 2008.

Justin, who was born in San Francisco, calls himself a “Navy brat” as his father was a flight surgeon in the military. His father remains an active tennis player, who encouraged his children to play. Justin’s sister was once the mixed doubles partner with pro star Michael Chang.

“I was a teaching coach and Carla lived close to me,” Justin said. “By sheer luck, we met. She needed tutoring to get her certificate.”

The couple eventually ended up in Montgomery. They began a lessons and racquet-stringing business called “5K Tennis” that is named after their five children.

Jonathan, their oldest, attends the U.S. Air Force Academy. Chris is the No. 1 boys singles player at Alma Bryant High School and has already received several college scholarship offers. Liliana is the No. 1 girls singles player at Alma Bryant, although she is just 12 years old and in the seventh grade. Gabriela and Justin Jr. are also promising tennis players.

The couple has a successful podcast on YouTube that has more than 3,000 followers.

“We were waiting out a hurricane and recorded ourselves talking about tennis,” Justin said.

Their reputation drew Mike Sellers and Johnson Barrow from Mirror Lake to Dauphin Island to see them coach. They were eventually introduced to the board at Spring Hill, who agreed to hire them as the Mirror Lake tennis pros.

This was not the first time that Justin had heard of the facility. He attended Murphy High and actually played some junior tournaments on their clay courts.

“Right now, we are building up the membership,” Carla said. “We only had 31 members when we got here. I feel like we have doubled that already.”

The couple’s reputation is helping spur the drive.

“People are hearing about us,” Justin said. “We taught a lot on Dauphin Island. Now we are teaching them at the club.

“A lot of the new students were at other locations and wanted to get back in at Mirror Lake. We are also getting more adult players.”

The next major event for the Mirror Lake tennis complex will be this weekend. A 3.0 level mixed doubles tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

“The bracket really filled up quickly,” Justin said. “We’ll have some trophies, some prize money and some free lessons.”

And this is just the beginning of what Mirror Lake can be.

“It is such a great facility,” Justin said. “It has always been magical.”

To get the latest information on the club, visit facebook.com/Mirror-Lake-Racquet-Club-107866755113868.