Renardo Jackson, who spent last season as defensive coordinator for Vigor’s Class 4A state championship team, was introduced Friday afternoon as the new head football coach at LeFlore High School.

Jackson replaces Shon Burney who was 0-10 in his lone season with the Rattlers, having been hired in mid-July and being relieved of his duties in November.

With the hiring of Jackson, the Rattlers will have had four different head coaches in five years. Prior to Burney, Chris Raymond was 2-18 (1-9 both years) in two seasons and Anthony Shamburger was 3-7 in his final season (2018) of a seven-year tenure at the school in which he was 22-50. LeFlore’s football program is 24-78 over the past 10 seasons and its last winning season came with a 6-5 mark in 2010.

“To the Rattler Nation, I’m absolutely ecstatic to be here as your football coach,” Jackson said after being introduced as the new LeFlore head coach at a press conference in the school’s library. “We’re about to do some amazing things together. I hope you’re ready to do those things. I just want to let you know — to the players, the administrators and everyone associated with the program — I stand before you as a true sign of what God is able to do. …

“Everything that’s inside of you, that God put inside of you, the destiny of this program and where you’re going to take it, there’s nothing that can stop that. I had the opportunity to hear from several coaches in the city who said how hard of a challenge coming to LeFlore would be, and my response to them was, I knew that when I applied for the job. I was well aware of the challenge and I am well aware of the power of God and unity, the power of hard work. … Hard work and unity will always yield reward.”

LeFlore Athletics Director Derrick Gray said more than 30 coaches applied for the post but Jackson stood out among all the others.

“Throughout that process we wanted to go in with the theme of rediscovering excellence,” Gray said. “Long in the past our school has had the stigma of being a basketball school. I want to address that right now, because the things that we’re moving toward, when we want to rediscover excellence, it supercedes basketball. It’s every walk of life of LeFlore Magnet School. It’s in the halls, throughout the core classes, through all of the classes, through all of the sports.

“… In doing so, by going through the many applicants, and we had some great applicants, we felt this guy here that we’re looking at is an excellent educator, as well as an excellent guy on the football field; a technical person who pays close attention to detail, a person who started at the bottom, came into an unknown land and worked his butt off. … He wasn’t a one-trick pony.”

Jackson has been a long-time assistant at Vigor and he thanked the head coaches he served there — Kerry Stevenson, Ashley Johnson, Deric Scott and John McKenzie — for aiding his progress along the way. He said he will take something from each of those coaches and apply it to how he molds his task as head coach at LeFlore.

“One thing that I believe, and it was Ironic that Dr. (Antonio) Williams (LeFlore principal) asked during the process — I’ve had the opportunity to be on staff for four state championship rings — and we were discussing what was the difference in those other 11 years and those four state championship runs. And my response was expectations. What we are going to bring to LeFlore and with the staff is elevated expectations. … I need all of you if we are going to turn this thing around and do the things that we want to do.”

Vigor’s defense was outstanding all season long en route to the Wolves winning the state Class 4A championship. Vigor’s defense allowed an average of just 12.1 points a game and had three shutouts, including two shutouts in the playoffs. The Wolves finished the year 14-1 against opponents with a combined record of 102-74. The defense shutout Onenota in the second half of a 52-14 victory in the title game which at one time Onenota led 14-12.