As Memorial Day and hurricane season approached, so did the news of unlocking doors. According to their website, the Mobile Museum of Art (4850 Museum Drive) will tentatively reopen to the public on June 23 and utilize measures described in the May 20 Artifice.

Visitors will have their temperatures taken via an infrared thermometer and group sizes are limited to 10 people. Visitors are asked to wear a mask. Also, the museum store will be closed for walk-in purchases.

While visitors previously paid the clerk at the front desk, it will be by donation only to minimize direct contact. Visitors can pay what they’re able in donation boxes throughout the facility or pay online at mobilemuseumofart.com/donate.

Hours will be restricted to Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Mobile Arts Council’s Community Gallery (6 S. Joachim St.) is open again and exhibiting the “Five” competition by students from Bishop State Community College, Coastal Alabama Community College, Spring Hill College, the University of Mobile and the University of South Alabama.

Renowned local ceramicist Charles Smith was this year’s judge.

A press release said staff will “continuously sanitize common areas, wear masks and provide a clear walking path” for social distancing. They highly recommended visitors “contribute to precautions by wearing a mask.”

The gallery will be open Wednesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., until further notice.

Eastern Shore Art Center (401 Oak Ave., Fairhope) will reopen to visitors June 16. Art Bash camp begins June 16.

Staff will wear masks and visitors and students are asked to follow suit and practice social distancing. Groups up to 12 people will be admitted.

Academy entrance — open 15 minutes before class and closed 15 minutes after classes — is for registered students only. Registration is open online, by phone or email. Students’ temperatures will be checked with an infrared thermometer. A fever above 100 degrees will prevent entrance.

Staff, faculty or students who are coughing, sneezing or not feeling well in general are asked to stay home. Those demonstrating health issues will be asked to leave.

Staff will continually disinfect surfaces. Social distancing guides have been marked. Disinfecting wipes will be available. Personal hand sanitizer is encouraged.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further guidelines and information on camps, go to esartcenter.org.

Alabama Contemporary Art Center (ACAC) has announced the winners of their Yard Art competition. Artists created works for their home surroundings and then virtually displayed photos of the completed pieces.

Winners are Rachel and Tony Wright’s luminous “Bioversitree,” which they assembled from slip-cast clay, moss, tent, sheets, fabric and foam core.

Honorable mention went to:

– Lazerchef’s “Mask On,” fashioned by a column, spray paint, mini mask and Statue of Liberty;

– Georgia Jones Godwin’s “Stations of the Quarantined,” made of mixed media, ceramic, watercolor, antique map, found objects, cypress stair, found screen door and laminated print;

– Bruce Larsen’s “Untitled,” composed of recycled steel and aluminum.

Winners and entries can be viewed at alabamacontemporary.org/covid-19-resources/acac-yard-art-submissions.

A pair of theater troupes have announced pandemic adjustments. Theatre 98’s (350 Morphy Ave., Fairhope) production of “The Waverly Gallery” by Kenneth Lonergan, previously scheduled for July 17 to Aug. 2, will now run Feb. 26 through March 14, 2021. The box office will send out new confirmations with the date change.

Only the date has changed; the performance days and patrons’ seat numbers are the same. If they typically view the show on the first Friday, they will still be there on the first Friday.

Season ticket holders will still receive the four shows they purchased with season tickets. No further schedule changes are anticipated.

“Death by Design” will run Oct. 9-25 and “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is set for Dec. 4-20.

With this change, Theatre 98’s 2021 season will be shortened to only three shows and season ticket prices will be adjusted accordingly.

Joe Jefferson Playhouse (11 S. Carlen St.) originally rescheduled their spring production of “Sister Act: The Musical” to early June. New concerns over audience sizes and patron concerns have prompted them to move it once again.

The new performance dates are Aug. 14-30. It is still covered under the current season ticket package. They will contact current “Sister Act” ticket holders soon to work with them on changing tickets to the new August show dates.

The board also assures patrons they will configure seating plans to comply with social distancing requirements and the safety and comfort of audiences.