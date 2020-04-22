Rep. Bradley Byrne delivered his First Congressional District Economic Recovery Task Force recommendations to Gov. Kay Ivey this afternoon, concluding that portions of the economy in District 1 can be reopened as soon as May 1, but in accordance with the Trump Administration’s Opening Up America Again Guidelines, “it would be premature to discuss going beyond Phase One at this time.”

During a news conference this afternoon, Byrne noted “Phase One is not a complete reopening of the economy … but it is a substantial reopening of the economy.”

“We know from Moody’s Analytics that 25 percent of the American economy was literally shut down, 100 percent,” he said. “It had an effect on 29 percent of our productivity. So, opening up to any extent within that 25 percent is going to be a big shot arm for the American economy and our economy here.”

Byrne’s 23-page report (embedded below), which was compiled with input from nearly 30 task force members, takes a slightly more measured approach than a similar report published by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth released last Friday, but it also suggests retail, personal services, restaurants and beaches can reopen as soon as May 1, under certain restrictions regarding social distancing, sanitation, hygiene and personal protective equipment.

The report carries a caveat that the recommendations “may be superseded by data differing from” what exists today. In that case, it may necessitate a timeline shifting “further into the future.” But it also encourages Gov. Ivey, if she implements the plan, to announce her intentions by this Friday — April 24 — in order to give business owners a week to prepare for reopening.

“It’s not like flipping on a switch,” Byrne said, noting affected businesses will have to rehire employees, secure a supply chain, plan and enact amplified health measures and in some cases, reconfigure floor plans. “It will take time.”

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced along the beaches of the Gulf Coast by local, county and federal law enforcement, Byrne said. Restaurants can reopen dine-in services so long as tables seat 10 people or fewer, tables are kept at least six feet apart and employees wear face masks. Restaurants will be able to serve alcohol, but Phase One does not open bars or bar seating.

Retail and personal service businesses must meet similar distancing guidelines, but in some cases must restrict the number of people in a building at one time or be open by appointment only, with no walk-in service. Byrne’s report offers no recommendations on the reopening of church services, but suggests Ivey and church leaders have that discussion and form their own guidelines.

Key to reopening, the report says, is that businesses be required to self-enforce and report their compliance if necessary, under threat of closing again.

Also, “the state must prioritize expanding testing capability and efficiency, increasing testing opportunities to include those with minor or no symptoms and working with employers to ensure access to workforce contract tracing. The state must continue boosting the supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), for both medical and other uses. The state must continue making improvements to ensure better and more timely reporting on the status of testing in order to provide a better and more realistic understanding of the evolution of the virus and the health care community’s response. If more authority is needed to collect testing information from providers, the state Legislature should act to give that authority.”

Further, Byrne said “Alabama is not well equipped to handle an outbreak of mental health issues,” suggesting the state also needs to monitor and bolster care for those struggling with the psychological effects of the pandemic long after it is over.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ivey said did not provide a timeline for reopening the economy, emphasizing she was still gathering input from members of her own task force and waiting to see if the state could secure adequate testing and response should outbreaks of the virus continue to occur.

