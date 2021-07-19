SUBMITTED — Last week, the members of the Baldwin County vote unanimously to name Rep. Matt Simpson (R – Daphne) as the new chair of the Baldwin County Legislative Delegation.

Simpson, who is completing his first term as the representative for House District 96, said he was grateful for his colleagues support to be the new chairman for the delegation.

“I am humbled to be asked to do this by my fellow representatives,” Simpson said. “I will continue to work hard for the people of my district and our county, and I’m hopeful that I can help lead our team of members to continue to do great things for all of Baldwin County.”

Simpson said he especially appreciated Rep. Steve McMillan’s (R – Foley) counsel and guidance as the outgoing chairman of the delegation and praised him for his work.

“Steve McMillan has been a solid chairman for our delegation and helped guide all of us through everything since becoming chairman in 2018,” Simpson said. “When you have a chairman that has more than 40 years of legislative experience and wisdom, it certainly gives you some great insight and knowledge into how to get things going. I appreciate Chairman McMillan’s willingness to let me take the gavel for this last year of session, and I know I have big shoes to fill coming after him.”

McMillan said he and the other representatives believed Simpson was the right choice for the next chairman.

“We thought it would be a good time to make a change and let him get some experience in ahead of the elections next year and the new quadrennium that would come after that,” McMillan said. “Matt will do a fine job for us, and I look forward to working with him and the entire group this last year of session, as we have significant issues facing us and we’re going to tackle some of the toughest issues in the history of the state.”

Simpson said he remains ready for the challenges that could be ahead.

“We were elected to be leaders and make the right decisions for our districts and our state,” Simpson said. “As the new chairman, I intend to continue to fight for making sure we get everything we need down here in Baldwin County and Coastal Alabama to continue to make our region an economic powerhouse and a wonderful place to live.”