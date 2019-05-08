State Rep. Victor Gaston, R-Mobile, will be sidelined from Alabama’s ongoing legislative session for at least a week after undergoing emergency surgery for an abdominal aortic aneurysm. According to a representative from his office in Montgomery, Gaston suffered the aneurysm last Thursday but has since undergone emergency surgery and is said to be “doing well.” Gaston is currently resting at home in Mobile under a doctor’s orders. At this point, it’s unclear when he might return to Montgomery for the legislative session, which will end on June 18, but his office indicated it would be another week at the very least. Gaston serves as Speaker Pro Tempore of the House of Representatives. He was first elected in 1982 — making him one of the longest-serving and most-senior members of Mobile County’s legislative delegation. Some of Gaston’s fellow lawmakers have wished him well on social media. “Asking everyone to please say a prayer for a very close friend of mine, Victor Gaston,” Rep. Shane Stringer, R-Citronelle, wrote on her personal Facebook account Thursday.

