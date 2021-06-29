Maintenance workers at the 20-year-old Palm Beach Resort in Orange Beach first noticed cracks in the walls and floors in late 2019, shortly after site work began on the new Phoenix Gulf Towers next door. As contractors for developer Brett/Robinson began to drive steel piles nearly 70 feet into the sand for the Gulf Towers’ foundation, a recent lawsuit alleges, vibrations caused one of the three, five-story towers at Palm Beach — less than 25 feet away — to slowly tilt eastward toward the Phoenix, causing structural damage that could possibly threaten the integrity of the entire building.

Last week, days before a Miami condominium building partially collapsed and left at least 11 people dead and 150 more missing, Baldwin County Circuit Court Judge Scott Taylor presided over arguments in a motion to pause construction on Gulf Towers. Attorney Adam Milam, who is representing the plaintiffs, originally filed the complaint against the city of Orange Beach and Brett/Robinson last August.

In it, he claims damage caused by the ongoing construction next door threatens “injury and death to tenants.” Last summer, Milam hired Dr. John Cleary of the University of South Alabama’s Department of Civil, Coastal & Environmental Engineering to study the cracks at Palm Beach, and Cleary filed an affidavit with his report on the case in May.

“The damage caused to the Palm Beach Resort is consistent with damage caused by excavation and pile driving in close proximity to a structure,” Cleary concluded. “It is my opinion that to a reasonable degree of engineering certainty that the observed damage was caused by the ongoing construction activity at the adjacent site. Further pile driving at the adjacent construction site may risk, and may likely cause, further damage to the Palm Beach Resort, or at least, exacerbate the existing damage.”

Studying vibration levels on the site, Cleary determined “the measured vibration levels are higher than typical recommended levels and have a high probability to cause damage … well above typical vibration limits for modern, well-built structures.” His report also published more than 30 photographs of cracks in the floors, walls and expansion joints, some of which are currently being monitored by expansion gauges.

Cleary recommended the vibrations and cracking continue to be monitored, that all condo units be inspected for damage, and that all damage be evaluated by a qualified engineer and repairs made “after movement subsides and/or after construction activities have ended.”

During a reporter’s visit to Palm Beach on Sunday, no construction was taking place at Gulf Towers, but the building closest to the site was occupied and some of the same cracks documented in the report were plainly visible.

For its part, Brett/Robinson argues the motion to pause construction interferes with their “rights to complete the work on schedule” and they had no obligation to report the pile driving activity to Palm Beach because it does not meet the definition of an “adjoining building” under the existing building code. Further, “there is no benefit to pausing work at the site that could accrue to the plaintiff since pile driving has stopped,” the company claimed. “There would obviously be a hardship on the employees of defendant and their families.”

According to an engineering report on file with the Phoenix Gulf Towers, the foundation piles were driven 70 feet into the sand. Consultants recommended a vibration monitoring program during construction, “due to the existing buildings adjacent to the site.”

“Thresholds of vibration induced cracking are generally site specific and depend on the type and age of the structure, the frequency of ground vibration, and the type of soil supporting the structure,” the report recommended. “We suggest that you consider monitoring the vibrations during the installation of the load test piling and during production piling installation.”

Patrick Nelson, an owner of Brett/Robinson, filed his own affidavit June 3 to note pile driving activity on the site ended on Aug. 15, 2020, “since the onset of this lawsuit.”

After the hearing last week, Taylor directed the building officials with the city of Orange Beach to inspect Palm Beach, while he also set a September court date for an evidentiary hearing. But Milam said even now, as unwitting families fill Palm Beach for summer vacations, the threat remains.

“We’re in the midst of further analysis to determine how quickly and how significant the continued rotation of the building is, but I’m going to rely on whatever the engineers and city officials say,” Milam said, adding that no one has suggested the building is not fit for occupancy. “Those investigations take some time, unfortunately. The amount of time it takes to assess that does not really correspond to the potential hazard … We’ll wait and see what the evidence shows.”

On Monday, Cleary told Lagniappe he has studied forensic engineering for decades, and the condo collapse in Miami was extremely unusual. The term “catastrophic failure” can refer to events that simply reduce the usability of a building, but “major structural failures” are almost unheard of.

“One of the things you’re always going to do after any degree of failure is look at the history of a building — what building code it is designed under, the structural designs, previous repairs and maintenance reports — then do a visual inspection for corrosion of concrete, staining, cracking or any larger displacements than you would expect,” he said. “Expansion joints are designed to get bigger and smaller, but excessive movement can be an indicator of a problem. Then you have clues like floors not being level or walls not being plumb.”

Cleary could not offer more detail about the status of Palm Beach, but suggested strict inspection programs can identify and prevent problems before they are exacerbated. Modern buildings and infrastructure, he said, typically built with 50- to 60-year lifespans, can easily last more than 100 years if properly maintained.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon admitted his city has no inspection program for buildings after they are awarded certificates of occupancy. But he said the city’s building inspection program is based on the latest international codes and staffed by “extremely well-educated and highly qualified inspectors.”

Further, he said, there’s been no desire for additional inspections in the city.

“Once a property is in the hands of a private owner, there’s limitations to what the city can do or should do,” Kennon said. “It’s so hard to walk that line between government intervention versus overreach.”

On the contrary, officials in neighboring Gulf Shores saw no such conflict when they formed the city’s Rental Inspection Program in 2013. That year, a group of students on spring break from Texas Christian University were hosting a party at a beach house, where some 50 to 100 people were standing on the wooden deck, roughly eight to 10 feet off the ground, when it gave way. Seven people were briefly hospitalized.

The same month, in another Gulf Shores condo, a toddler fell through a corroded second-floor balcony railing. In yet another incident, a set of wooden stairs on the beach collapsed under the weight of an elderly couple.

Gulf Shores Chief Building Official Brandan Franklin said the program is staffed by one full-time employee and funded by a $40 fee on business licenses for short-term rentals. All 4,000 of the city’s rental units are inspected at least once every three years.

“It’s a visual inspection, so we’re going through looking for cracks, corrosion, anything that stands out, and if it’s something we feel needs additional testing or documentation, then we’ll definitely have the condo association or homeowner provide that for us,” he said.

The inspections make a note of everything from handrails to smoke detectors to the condition of structural supports, and Franklin said violations have resulted in license suspensions and condemnations.

“It’s been beneficial to everyone involved, whether it’s the homeowners who may or may not know how bad conditions are, or visitors each week who are in vacation mode, not worrying about the integrity of their rental house or a condo,” he said. “It’s not a liability issue. The No. 1 reason is the safety and wellbeing of the public.”