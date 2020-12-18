Three forms of gambling, if legalized or expanded in Alabama, could bring as much as $710 million in revenue to the state, a report from the Governor’s Study Group on Gambling Policy finds.

The report was produced by a group established by Gov. Kay Ivey to get facts related to the ongoing debate over the expansion of gaming in the state. In a statement released along with the report Friday, Ivey said the group chaired by Todd Strange achieved that goal.

“After initial discussions with them regarding their report, I believe their research will be pivotal as gambling policies are being considered, debated and potentially voted on,” she said in the statement. “As my team and I (pore) over the findings, I encourage the Legislature and the people of Alabama to do the same. The potential to act on gambling is an opportunity that cannot be accomplished solely by a governor or solely by the Legislature. It is incumbent on us to work together to provide the citizens of Alabama their opportunity to determine the future of gambling in Alabama.”

The group found a lottery could generate between $200 million and $300 million in revenue, while casino gaming could bring in $300 million to $400 million. Sports betting, the report stated, could generate $10 million.

The expansion of gaming, according to the report, would create 19,000 new jobs, many of which would come with higher salaries than the state’s current average annual salary.

However, the report did indicate costs related to an expansion of gaming, most of which would be related to as many as 66,375 Alabamians who could potentially develop “gambling disorders.”

“While there are costs associated with gambling, the taxation of regulated gambling activities creates an opportunity to dedicate public funds to gambling treatment, prevention, or education services,” the report states. “The best way to avoid or mitigate treatment is prevention, and in the case of legalized gambling, perhaps the most effective prevention measures are education and awareness.”

The report also suggested the state develop a regulatory structure if it decided to expand legalized gambling. The report points out that with the state being one of the last to possibly expand gambling, it would have a wealth of information to look over in determining best practices for oversight.

“Ultimately, the state of Alabama has a unique opportunity to address gambling as a matter of public policy,” the report concludes. “This opportunity can be considered as a variety of options that range from maintaining the status quo to authorizing, regulating, and taxing gambling within the state. Each option would require varying levels of government action to achieve, but meaningful change to Alabama’s gambling policy will likely require action by the Legislature and the governor and a vote of the people of Alabama to amend the state constitution.”

Both Alabama Senate leaders — Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, and Majority Leader Greg Reed, R-Jasper, said in statements it’s time for action on gaming.

“I have been working on a comprehensive piece of legislation that would create uniformity, establish a strong regulatory framework to govern gaming and begin collecting on hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue that is currently going to our neighboring states,” Marsh said in a statement. “I will continue to work with the Governor, House leadership and my Senate colleagues in an effort to let the people of Alabama vote on this topic.”

Reed bemoaned the state’s “inconsistent patchwork of laws” on the subject.

“This is an important issue to many Alabamians as well as to many of my colleagues in the Senate,” he said in a statement. “I appreciate the Governor putting this group together to analyze this issue and will look forward to reviewing legislation that may come forward in the upcoming session.”