According to published reports by at least two media outlets in Philadelphia — reporters Jeff McLane and Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper and a report by NBC Sports Philadelphia — Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy interviewed for a front office position with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles this week.

According to reports, the specific position for which Nagy interviewed is not known, though the Eagles’ front office has experienced some changes in recent weeks, as well as its personnel department.

Reached by phone Friday afternoon, Nagy said he had no comment.

Other media reports, including one by Geoff Mosher of “Inside the Birds,” indicated Pittsburgh Steelers pro scouting director Brandon Huff is scheduled to meet with Eagles’ management as well.

Nagy was named Senior Bowl executive director on June 1, 2018, by Mobile Arts & Sports Association chairman Angus Cooper II. In his role, he is responsible for both the football and business operations of the annual college all-star game that serves as a precursor to the NFL Draft each year. Nagy assumed the position when former executive director Phil Savage, who had previously served as general manager of the Cleveland Browns, departed.

According to the bio on the Senior Bowl website, on the football side, Nagy is primarily responsible for the identification, evaluation, and selection of the top NFL prospects to be invited to the game, as well as serving as a liaison to the agent community representing those players. There were 106 players who participated in this year’s Senior Bowl who were selected in the NFL Draft, tying the record that was set in 2021.

In addition to his duties at the Senior Bowl, Nagy has worked as a draft analyst for ESPN, covering both the NFL Combine live from Indianapolis and the NFL Draft live in Nashville. He also does extensive work across various football media platforms, including regular appearances on NFL Network and NFL Sirius Radio, and he was named one of the “Top 50 NFL Twitter Accounts” by The Athletic in 2020.

Nagy is a native of Traverse City, Mich., and graduated from the University of Michigan in 1996 and was honored with a career achievement award from the school in 2019. He broke into the NFL as an intern for the Green Bay Packers during their Super Bowl XXXI winning season and held various scouting roles over his 18 years in NFL personnel departments, elevating to national scout with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-12. Prior to coming to the Senior Bowl, he spent five years as the southeast area scout for the Seattle Seahawks. Nagy was employed by six teams that reached the Super Bowl and four Lombardi Trophy champions (Packers XXXI, New England Patriots XXXVIII and XXXIX and Seattle Seahawks XLVII).

Nagy and his wife, Lindsay, have two children, son Hayden (16) and daughter Lillian (13) and they have lived in Mobile since 2007.

According to other media reports in the Philadelphia area, the Eagles have reportedly fired former director of scouting operations Casey Weidle and other members of the team’s scouting department. Casey Weidle is the brother of Eagles’ vice-president of player personnel Andy Weidle, who is considered a candidate for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ general manager position.

Media reports also suggest other Eagles’ front office personnel are considered candidates for other posts around the NFL and the team is seeking to fill both its player personnel directors positions.