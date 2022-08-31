The Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee seems eager to allow only members to vote in all future primary elections, but at least one local GOP legislator has concerns over the prospect.

The executive committee of the state Republican Party recently approved a resolution to close its primary to non-party members. Currently, the state has an open primary where voters can decide at the poll whether to choose from a Republican ballot or a Democratic ballot.

The resolution received 81 percent of the vote. The measure now goes to the Alabama Legislature, where a sponsor will carry it, following the typical legislative procedure, according to Alabama GOP Communications Director Jeannie Negron Burniston.

State Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said the goal of the party is just to find the “best solution for Alabama.”

“The bottom line is Republicans should vote in the Republican primary,” he said. “We saw a lot of intentional crossover voting in the last Republican primary.”

State Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, said he has “concerns” about closing the primary. For one, he doesn’t think the state should pay for a closed primary election.

Wahl argued other states with closed primaries still pay for the elections and it shouldn’t be any different here. He said he doesn’t understand where the concern came from.

“We are currently one of only 15 states with open primaries,” Wahl said. “The other states pay for the elections. It’s a resource for the citizens of the state.”

Pringle also said he’s concerned the move might impact participation from independent voters in the state who don’t want to choose either party.

“I think it will absolutely offend independent voters,” he said. “You’ve offended independent voters who like to switch back and forth depending upon the election.”

Wahl said the party has several options when it comes to a closed primary. It could force voters to register as Republicans or Democrats, but it could also allow voters to choose to register as independents, which would allow them to vote in either primary. It will also be a goal of the party to continue to reach out to independent voters, Wahl said.

State Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, said the question isn’t that complicated. Simply put, the GOP should be allowed to choose who represents it in general elections going forward.

“If you go with the assumption that a primary is a function of the party, then party members should pick the candidates,” he said.

When it comes to independent voters, he said those who don’t choose a party have an opportunity to vote in the general election. However, he called a system that allows voters to register as independents with the opportunity to vote in either primary a “reasonable compromise.”

As for the state paying for closed primaries, Elliott agreed with Pringle.

“This is something the party doesn’t want to hear, but I think if the party wants it to be a party function then the party ought to pay for it,” he said. “It’s just how it should work.”