By Ryan Zickgraf

Cedar doesn’t look like much, a thin wisp of a black cat with a penchant for sticking out her soft, pink tongue.

Yet this frisky feline was the matriarch of a sizable feral cat colony in a quiet nook of downtown Mobile. She’d hunker down somewhere in the bowels of Dunbar Magnet School, deliver a batch of mewling kittens and then corral them across the street to Winston Morse Sr.’s shotgun house for the food scraps he’d leave for them on his porch.

“They were running around willy nilly and I was worried for them,” Morse said.

He eventually lost track of the number of litters Cedar has birthed, somewhere between five and seven, he estimates. Too many. This summer, the cat population living on Morse’s property got out of control after two of Cedar’s 1-year-old offspring started having litters of their own. Soon, three generations of the family tree, including eight kittens, crowded the porch. The tiny newborns were emaciated and plagued with worms and fleas.

Morse, a senior who lives on a small fixed income, didn’t have the means to properly take care of the ever-expanding brood of cats. Pet food was too expensive, so he’d offer them chicken bones or leftover spaghetti or oatmeal. And because local vets charge upwards of $200 to fix each cat, he couldn’t stop the population boom himself.

Luckily, days before a pregnant Cedar was on the verge of producing another round of mouths to feed, Susan Young stepped in. The founder of Azalea City Cat Coalition got the cat colony spayed and neutered and she and two volunteers provided foster homes for the kittens until they could get adopted.

“I thank the Lord for that help,” Morse said.

‘Overflowing with Cats’

Not all of Mobile’s outdoor cats are so lucky.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on humans, but it’s also quietly affected four-legged creatures as well, particularly urban-dwelling feral cats, defined as free-roaming felines who are not socialized with people.

A combination of social distancing, sick workers and reluctant volunteers has led to reduced animal control operations and rescue efforts while also slowing down veterinarians — all at a time when some COVID-stressed pet owners have dumped unwanted cats on the streets. As a result, feral cat populations are on the rise since early 2020, especially in low-income communities.

According to the Humane Society of the U.S. (HSUS), between 30 million and 40 million feral and stray cats are roaming free in the U.S. — only 2 percent of which have been spayed or neutered. There’s no census available to account for Mobile’s number of unhomed cats, but local cat rescue groups say they’re struggling to keep up with the demand.

The Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) in Theodore is currently at capacity with 60 cats and the adoption rate is dropping off, said Stacey Yawn, ARF’s vice president and board of directors.

“With kitten season here, we’re overflowing with cats,” Yawn said. “That’s too bad because it’s crazy right now. It seems like there are tons of animals on the streets right now — both dogs and cats.”

Last year, Save-A-Stray, a nonprofit pet rescue organization, spayed and neutered 433 cats, but there are plenty of others they are unable to help.

“There are colonies everywhere; it’s amazing,” said Brenda Litchfield, a retired University of South Alabama professor who volunteers for Save-a-Stray. “I know of an 82-year-old woman who has 20 cats, but can’t afford to feed them or fix them. So we do the best we can to help.”

Young, who founded Mobile’s first trap-neuter-release (TNR) cat rescue program in 2007, said the Dauphin Island Parkway and Toulminville areas are feral cat hotspots, but downtown Mobile also has a population that tends to emerge after dark.

“Just recently, I saw a 4-month-old kitten slinking out of a dumpster at McDonald’s [on Government Street] and it just broke my heart,” Young said.

Azalea City Cat Coalition doesn’t have a facility of its own, so Young temporarily fosters over 30 cats in her home. She’s often forced to turn away requests for help.

“I get an average of 50 contacts a week from people asking for help. My phone is ringing, my Facebook Messenger is always buzzing. It’s overwhelming and very taxing,” Young said.

There’s concern a new wave of evictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the eviction moratorium last month may lead to a new wave of feral cats. Families who are evicted often leave their animals because they don’t have the resources to take care of them.

“I’m definitely worried if people start getting evicted, there’s going to be more animals lost,” Young said.

Not Feline Friendly

Even before the pandemic, Mobile was not known as a very feline-friendly place.

The Port City relies heavily on volunteer organizations and outside grants and offers few services for feral cats. It is the only major city in Alabama that doesn’t provide subsidized spay and neuter services to low-income cat owners. In Montgomery, Birmingham and Huntsville, qualified residents pay $20 or less.

When Morse looked for help, the only financial assistance he could find was a $10-off coupon from the Mobile SPCA. With many local vets charging between $200 to $250 for spaying and neutering services, it would have cost him several thousand dollars to end Cedar’s bloodline.

Nationwide, TNR programs are more popular than ever. Cities once tried to control feral cat populations by exterminating them, but kill shelters are now seen as needlessly cruel. Feeding bans also used to be in vogue, but are incredibly difficult to enforce.

TNR is the best approach, say local cat rescue programs, because it’s the most humane and effective way to cut down on street cats, who often face short lives filled with parasites, violence and illnesses. Young argued if the city adopted a robust TNR program, it would also save the city money because it would lead to fewer cats, which in turn means less work for Animal Control.

The lack of TNR in Mobile has prompted Young to drive some of her rescued cats across the Mississippi border to the Spay Neuter Impact Project (SNIP) in Ocean Springs because the clinic only charges $35 to spay or neuter feral cats.

“Mobile desperately needs low-cost spay and neuter clinics because we’re screaming for help out here,” Young said.

According to a city of Mobile spokesperson, an Animal Control captain submitted a request to add a TNR amendment to the city code in both 2019 and 2020, but “it has not yet been acted upon.” Meanwhile, the number of cats serviced by the city’s Animal Shelter keeps plummeting. Nearly 3,000 felines were taken in by the shelter in 2003, compared to 786 in 2015. Last year, that number dropped to 245.

Is that evidence feral cats aren’t a problem in Mobile?

“I don’t notice a lot of cats. I don’t see it and I’m not sure it’s an issue,” Lawrence Battiste, the city’s director of public safety, said. Battiste noted Animal Control does respond to calls regarding cats. “[Residents] can call us and we can deploy traps in the area and if there’s a recurring problem, we’ll allow them to rent traps.”

But Lagniappe placed multiple phone calls to Animal Control’s main phone number to inquire about feral cat services, and both times the division refused to help. (“We don’t touch feral cats at all. They just don’t get adopted,” one officer said. “Sorry, there’s nothing we can do.”)

That may soon change.

On Thursday, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the resignation of Animal Shelter Director Corrie Hoium and a department restructuring. Rather than being managed by the Mobile Police Department, Animal Control will be overseen by Joe Snowden, executive director of the Administrative Services department.

“Community confidence is an important part of our success at the Animal Shelter, and this is an opportunity to repair that confidence while improving operations and services,” Stimpson said in a statement.

It’s too early to say what the department reshuffling will mean for feral cats, but Stimpson said the city is tapping into a team of local and regional experts in the areas of adoption, enforcement, management and shelter medicine “to provide guidance through this transition.”

In the meantime, life is at least better for Cedar’s furry clan.

Stroll by Morse’s porch on a warm evening and you’ll likely find the green-eyed cat and two of her eldest offspring — a friendly calico and a shy tuxedo cat — safely curled up and purring on the stoop or lying in the front yard.

“I didn’t find the cats, they found me. You become attached to them. I guess it works out for both parties,” he said with a smile.